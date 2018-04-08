Only Williams voted to tweak cars for overtaking

Apr.8 (GMM) An emergency meeting in Bahrain to improve the overtaking situation in formula one broke on Saturday without a solution being agreed.

Technical directors got together at the Sakhir circuit to discuss measures to make it easier for one car to pass another, following the unexciting Australian grand prix.

“They were unable to agree to any new rules” for 2019, Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport reports.

There were moves to make alterations to the front and rear wings, including a wider DRS slot that would have increased the speed boost from 20 to 25kph.

“Another suggestion was to allow DRS everywhere on the track,” the report added.

But it emerges that every team except struggling Williams voted against making any short-term changes.

Auto Motor und Sport said: “There is still a small chance that teams will find solutions in the strategy group.”

Related News

  • 28/02/2018 F1 to simplify aero rules for 2019 Feb.28 (GMM) F1 is looking to simplify the aerodynamic profile of the cars for 2019. Auto Motor und Sport reports that increasing complexity in the detail around the sidepods and rear […]
  • 11/05/2017 Stroll says still in F1 learning phase May 11 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is still getting up to speed in formula one. The 18-year-old rookie, derided by some as a 'pay driver', has not only made mistakes but been off the pace […]
  • 10/06/2015 Struggling Ricciardo gets new chassis for Austria Jun.10 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo hopes a new chassis will solve his mysterious lack of performance in the Canadian grand prix. The Australian struggled to bare his famous wide grin […]
  • 17/03/2016 Williams’ shorter nose passes crash test Mar.17 (GMM) Williams' much anticipated new nose for its 2016 car has finally passed the mandatory crash tests. Auto Motor und Sport reported from the Melbourne paddock that the […]
  • 27/09/2017 Halo device to cost up to EUR 24,000 – report Sep.27 (GMM) F1 teams are surprised about the high cost of the controversial 'Halo' safety devices that are mandatory for 2018. Although unpopular among many drivers, fans and insiders, […]
  • 22/09/2016 Lauda to push for 2017 Bahrain test Sep.22 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he will push the teams to allow Pirelli to do some pre-season testing in a warm location like Bahrain. As the Italian marque prepares for the vastly […]
  • 06/04/2016 FIA investigating Ferrari coded message Apr.6 (GMM) F1's governing body is looking into whether Ferrari stretched the new radio clampdown rules, according to a report in Germany's Auto Motor und Sport. While the new rules […]
  • 25/01/2017 Brawn to attend F1 winter tests Jan.25 (GMM) Ross Brawn will be a prominent figure as F1's new on-track era begins in earnest in a month's time. The formerly retired team technical director and boss is returning to the […]
  • 22/02/2016 Debut shock as Haas front wing fails Feb.22 (GMM) Haas got a rude welcome to formula one as testing began on Monday. On the unlucky 13th lap of the American team's new F1 adventure, the front nose of the car driven by […]
  • 09/06/2017 Ricciardo hoping for Renault upgrade in Baku Jun.9 (GMM) Red Bull is in an upbeat mood as it speeds towards the mid-season point in 2017. The former champions started the season off the pace but recent upgrades have narrowed the […]