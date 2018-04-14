Raikkonen ‘faster than Vettel’ – Lauda

23/05/2017 Vettel, Hamilton’s rivals ‘can’t keep up’ – Lauda May 23 (GMM) Niki Lauda has hailed the Ferrari versus Mercedes duel for the 2017 world championship.
So far this year, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have each won two grands prix, […]
16/10/2017 Hamilton-Vettel duel to resume in 2018 – Berger Oct.16 (GMM) Gerhard Berger is predicting a "big battle" between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel for the 2018 championship.
The former F1 driver's prediction comes as the tension in […]
20/04/2017 Ferrari triggers Mercedes ‘alarm bells’ – Lauda Apr.20 (GMM) Ferrari has set off "alarm bells" at triple back-to-back world champions Mercedes.
That is the admission of Niki Lauda, the F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman and […]
04/03/2016 Senior F1 drivers slam ‘broken’ sport Mar.4 (GMM) World champion drivers on Thursday slammed the current direction of formula one. Ferrari surprised the F1 world at the Barcelona test when Kimi Raikkonen emerged from the […]
05/05/2015 Lauda tips Mercedes to keep ‘small’ advantage May 5 (GMM) Niki Lauda is expecting Mercedes to maintain a "small" advantage at best over title challenger Ferrari in 2015. The German camp has admitted that the level of Ferrari's […]
05/07/2017 Vettel ‘crashgate’ over now – Lauda Jul.5 (GMM) Mercedes chiefs have called an end to the Sebastian Vettel 'crashgate' saga.
After the now apologetic Ferrari driver essentially escaped further sanction for having been […]
31/03/2015 Ecclestone’s criticism of Vettel wrong – Berger Mar.31 (GMM) Gerhard Berger has hit back at Bernie Ecclestone, following the F1 supremo's criticism of Sebastian Vettel. Before Vettel won for Ferrari on Sunday, 84-year-old Ecclestone […]
20/09/2017 Title hopes not over for Vettel – Hamilton Sep.20 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says his championship rival Sebastian Vettel cannot be written off.
In Singapore, as he extended his winning streak to a hat-trick, Mercedes' Hamilton pulled […]
14/03/2017 ‘Tough year’ awaits Mercedes – Lauda Mar.14 (GMM) Mercedes is looking ahead to a "tough year", according to team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda.
Lewis Hamilton said in Barcelona last week that although Ferrari appears […]
30/05/2017 Vettel on pole for 2017 title – Lauda May 30 (GMM) Niki Lauda has admitted Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is now on pole position for the 2017 world championship.
Amid Lewis Hamilton's Monaco struggles, Vettel won in Monaco and […]