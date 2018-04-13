Raikkonen hits back at praise about physical condition

Apr.13 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has dismissed team boss Maurizio Arrivabene’s statement that the Finnish driver is in better physical shape in 2018.

Some have observed that the 2007 world champion appears slimmer and fitter this year, coinciding with his better performance at the wheel of his Ferrari.

“I’m pretty pleased with Kimi’s performance,” team boss Arrivabene is quoted by Finnish media in China.

“He’s in good physical condition now, which is very important for him. He drives well, he’s in very good shape and focused on his work,” he added.

But when told that Arrivabene and others have noticed Raikkonen’s better condition, the 38-year-old was not impressed.

“How do people measure fitness? By looking?” Raikkonen wondered.

“In my opinion it’s a pretty questionable way to go about measuring fitness,” he said.

“I have not done too many fitness tests, or especially ones that the team knows about. The comments are a bit strange. I’ve never had any problem with my condition,” Raikkonen added.

