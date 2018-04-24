Red Bull can choose 2019 engine supplier – Horner

Apr.24 (GMM) Red Bull is in a position to choose its engine supplier for 2019.
That is the claim of team boss Christian Horner, even though just a few years ago, the energy drink-owned outfit risked being left entirely without horsepower in F1.
But now, Horner says Red Bull can choose between Renault and Honda for 2019.
“Luckily we have options,” he told Auto Motor und Sport.
“Renault wishes to continue working with us, and we have a front row seat with regards to Honda. We can observe how they develop,” Horner said, referring to the new partnership between the Japanese supplier and Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso.
The Briton said Red Bull needs to make its decision by “the summer break”.
Until then, he admits that his colleague Dr Helmut Marko is brushing up on his Japanese.
“Helmut has always been talented,” Horner smiled. “He’s our Japanese mascot at the moment.”
