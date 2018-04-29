Renault to push for Sainz to stay in 2019

Apr.29 (GMM) Renault is shaping up to push for Carlos Sainz to stay at the team in 2019.

Currently, the fate of the Spanish driver is unclear.

Red Bull ‘loaned’ him to Renault for 2018, but could pull him back next year if Daniel Ricciardo leaves the team.

At the same time, Sainz is struggling to keep up with Nico Hulkenberg so far this season.

But Alain Prost, the F1 legend and Renault team advisor, hints that the French outfit is happy with Sainz.

“Nico is very comfortable with the car and has made an incredible start to the season, but Carlos is not far away,” the quadruple world champion told L’Equipe.

“They do not make big mistakes and are raising the bar with a very healthy competition,” Prost added.

Frenchman Prost said Renault needs good drivers to push the project on.

“There is still a great distance to the first three teams,” he said.

“We are looking now to see how to position ourselves in order to separate from the rest of the teams we are fighting,” added Prost.



