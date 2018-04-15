Ricciardo loses some faith in Renault

20/02/2015 Red Bull needs to catch up – Ricciardo Feb.20 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has admitted Red Bull has some catching up to do in the few short weeks before Melbourne. "We are not where we would like to be," the team's new number 1 […]
12/06/2016 Verstappen not ashamed to trail Ricciardo Jun.12 (GMM) Max Verstappen has suggested he feels no shame in being outperformed in the last couple of race weekends by his teammate.
That is despite the fact that, on Red Bull debut in […]
11/06/2017 Red Bull can’t write off 2017 car – Verstappen Jun.11 (GMM) Red Bull cannot simply write off 2017 in order to get ready for a full championship challenge in 2018.
That is the view of Max Verstappen, after Mercedes and Ferrari's […]
17/02/2015 Ricciardo admits Ferrari looking ‘strong’ Feb.17 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo, the only non-Mercedes driver to win races last year, has admitted he might have a new rival in 2015. After the 2014 season, in which the Australian […]
03/01/2017 Ricciardo relationship could change – Verstappen Jan.3 (GMM) Max Verstappen admits that if Red Bull's 2017 car is a title challenger, his relationship with teammate Daniel Ricciardo would change.
However, the young Dutchman says that […]
23/06/2017 Renault has upgrade in Baku – Ricciardo Jun.23 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that Renault has taken improvements for its 2017 power unit to Baku.
The news comes despite Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul saying recently that […]
13/02/2018 Ricciardo wants Melbourne podium Feb.13 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says he wants to be on the podium as soon as the very first race of 2018.
In previous years, Adrian Newey's new Red Bull was unveiled as late as […]
17/12/2015 Renault confident Ilmor help will pay off Dec.17 (GMM) Renault is confident the involvement of Ilmor, led by the renowned F1 engine guru Mario Illien, will help the French manufacturer as it aims to make a big step forward in […]
14/03/2018 Vettel not worried about winter testing results Mar.14 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he has faith in Ferrari ahead of the 2018 season.
After winter testing, the general consensus is that Ferrari may not only be trailing Mercedes, but […]
22/02/2016 No ‘huge step’ for Red Bull in 2016 – Newey Feb.22 (GMM) Adrian Newey on Monday admitted he does not expect Red Bull to take a "huge step forward" in 2016. After the engine supply crisis of late last year, the team has returned to […]