Sirotkin denies Kubica ‘sabotage’ claims

Apr.3 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin has played down claims Robert Kubica could campaign to derail his formula one career.
Recently, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve warned that as he advances his campaign to return to the grid, Kubica may as reserve driver deliberately sabotage the developmental direction of Williams’ 2018 car.
“His dream is to race the car, not to be the third driver, and so I do not underestimate this point. In his situation I would do exactly the same,” he said.
Russian Sirotkin, though, played down the likelihood.
“Technically it’s possible,” he told Sport FM. “But I know Robert and he’s a good guy, so just as a person he would not do it.
“Plus, in your work you are trying to improve the car, not just improve it for yourself. So even if he wanted to, I think physically it would not be so easy.
“The team will think ten times about why the car needs this or that change to give an improvement in performance,” Sirotkin added.
