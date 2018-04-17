Verstappen says China was ‘life lesson’

19/09/2017 Lauda blames Vettel for Singapore crash Sep.19 (GMM) Niki Lauda has joined scores of fans and insiders who blame Sebastian Vettel for putting his championship hopes in tatters in Singapore.
On Twitter, the Maranello team […]
07/06/2016 Verstappen takes lesson and new engine to Canada Jun.7 (GMM) With a new engine in his car and a lesson in his pocket, Max Verstappen says he is ready for Montreal.
After winning in Barcelona, the 18-year-old came crashing back to earth […]
07/07/2017 Failures not Verstappen’s fault – Ricciardo Jul.7 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says his Red Bull teammate is not to blame for a run of technical failures.
Amid rumours he has been offered a seat at Ferrari for 2018, Max Verstappen has […]
22/10/2016 Rivals want new rule amid Verstappen controversy Oct.22 (GMM) Max Verstappen found himself the hot topic of conversation yet again, this time behind closed doors during a lengthy drivers' briefing in Austin.
The latest controversy […]
23/03/2015 Young athletes is ‘global trend’ – Verstappen Mar.23 (GMM) F1 is simply adjusting to the new "global trend" of younger athletes. That is the claim of Max Verstappen, who in Melbourne shattered the old record to become the youngest […]
02/07/2015 Verstappen eyes Le Mans with father Jul.2 (GMM) Max Verstappen could be the next F1 driver heading to Le Mans. Nico Hulkenberg breathed new life into his career by winning the fabled endurance race at the first attempt. […]
31/08/2017 Prost confirms apology to Verstappen Aug.31 (GMM) F1 legend Alain Prost has revealed he apologised to Max Verstappen.
The apology followed the latest Renault engine problem for Red Bull's incredibly frustrated young Dutch […]
08/09/2016 Verstappen thanks Hamilton for backing Sep.8 (GMM) Max Verstappen has thanked Lewis Hamilton after the reigning world champion backed the driving of the controversial 18-year-old.
With the Dutchman under attack recently for […]