Vettel upbeat despite losing title lead

11/11/2017 Rosberg doubts Vettel can win 2018 title Nov.11 (GMM) Nico Rosberg does not think Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari are ready to topple Mercedes in F1.
The two top teams battled for the title this year, but ultimately Lewis Hamilton […]
20/04/2018 Rosberg tips Hamilton to end 2018 slump Apr.20 (GMM) Nico Rosberg thinks his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton will bounce back from his current performance slump.
Although the reigning world champion, Hamilton looked […]
12/10/2015 Mercedes’ title celebrations not ideal at Sochi Oct.12 (GMM) With the late announcement of Kimi Raikkonen's penalty at Sochi, Mercedes began to celebrate long after the chequered flag. The stewards' call, after deliberating over […]
03/09/2017 Car failure to decide title – Todt Sep.3 (GMM) Jean Todt thinks reliability will decide the outcome of the 2017 world championship.
The FIA president said he is enjoying the close battle between his old team, Ferrari, and […]
02/11/2017 Vettel ‘not afraid of Hamilton’ Nov.2 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is already setting his sights on stopping Lewis Hamilton from winning yet another title in 2018.
In Mexico, Mercedes' Hamilton matched Vettel's career tally […]
19/04/2017 Mercedes drivers admit tyre problems Apr.19 (GMM) Mercedes' two drivers have admitted the team is struggling with tyre problems in 2017.
After three races, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is leading the world championship, […]
15/04/2015 Rosberg not planning more Hamilton talks Apr.15 (GMM) Nico Rosberg says he has no intention of speaking again about the Shanghai incident with Lewis Hamilton. The German, having accused his Mercedes teammate of compromising his […]
18/07/2017 Verstappen ‘still a little wild’ – Vettel Jul.18 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has no right to complain about dangerous driving.
That is the retort of Max Verstappen, after German Vettel's latest spate of fist-waving during the pair's […]
09/06/2017 Vettel not thinking about title win Jun.9 (GMM) F1's title contenders do not want to talk about their championship battle, ahead of the seventh out of 20 races on the 2017 calendar.
After six races, Ferrari's Sebastian […]
05/10/2017 Vettel unlikely to win 2017 title – Jochen Mass Oct.5 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is now on a march towards the 2017 title.
That is the view of former F1 driver Jochen Mass, who nonetheless thinks Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel have put up a […]