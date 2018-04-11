Williams car ‘slowest’ in 2018 – Stroll

Apr.11 (GMM) Mika Salo has backed Williams to significantly improve its car.

It has been a nightmare start to the 2018 season for the once-great British team.

First, critics blasted Williams’ decision to pair young pay-drivers Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin, and then it emerged that the new car is among the very slowest on the grid.

“I was happy with my race,” Stroll said after Bahrain. “Obviously I wanted a better result.”

The 19-year-old finished just ahead of his Russian teammate Sirotkin, who was dead last.

Stroll told Le Journal de Montreal: “We currently have the slowest car, and I am confident I have made the most of it. In the current situation, it’s the best I could do.

“My consolation is to have beaten my teammate,” he added.

Technical boss Paddy Lowe, having earlier been spotted in a tense meeting with Stroll’s father and backer Lawrence Stroll, admitted Williams has problems.

“We did not have the pace to do other than fight amongst ourselves,” he said. “We need to do an examination and find solutions, even if we have little time.”

Former F1 driver Salo, who works closely with Sirotkin and his backers at SMP Racing, said: “On paper and in aerodynamic numbers, the car looks pretty good. Much better than last year.”

The Finn told the broadcaster C More that a big problem for Williams is making the softer tyres work.

“Yes, the team needs to find something to improve,” Salo admitted. “Luckily they have good engineers like Paddy Lowe and Rob Smedley.

“If they can’t find the solutions, no one can.”

Related News

  • 09/04/2018 Williams car ‘simply not good enough’ – Kubica Apr.9 (GMM) The true extent of Williams' 2018 troubles are becoming ever clearer. In Melbourne, it looked likely that the once-great British team's new car has not been born well. And […]
  • 19/01/2017 Stroll happy Massa replacing Bottas Jan.19 (GMM) 2017 rookie Lance Stroll says he is happy that Felipe Massa will be his teammate this year. Earlier, the 18-year-old Canadian was set to be paired with Valtteri Bottas at […]
  • 01/06/2017 Stroll not crumbling under ‘pressure’ – father Jun.1 (GMM) Lance Stroll's father has denied that his son is crumbling under the "pressure" of expectations in F1. Still just 18, Canadian Stroll has struggled at Williams so far in […]
  • 08/01/2018 Villeneuve ‘only sees the negative’ – Stroll Jan.8 (GMM) Lance Stroll has hit back at Jacques Villeneuve, saying the former Williams driver is "always negative". 1997 world champion Villeneuve, who drove for the British team when […]
  • 21/10/2017 No talks with other teams – Massa Oct.21 (GMM) Felipe Massa has admitted that if Williams ousts him, he will leave formula one completely. Although Williams has been testing Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta, and is […]
  • 26/03/2018 Stroll hits out at Williams’ 2018 car Mar.26 (GMM) Lance Stroll has fired some rare criticism at his F1 employer. Williams has had a tough start to the 2018 season, amid criticism for not signing Robert Kubica as race driver […]
  • 18/10/2016 Father admits Stroll to make 2017 debut Oct.18 (GMM) Lance Stroll's father has confirmed growing reports the Canadian driver will definitely be on the F1 grid in 2017. Reports have suggested Williams is only delaying the […]
  • 28/02/2018 Martini not put off by young drivers – Williams Feb.28 (GMM) Claire Williams has denied that the British team's youthful driver lineup could explain Martini's decision to depart as sponsor. Martini, the alcohol brand, has announced […]
  • 07/06/2017 Stroll struggles no surprise – Grosjean Jun.7 (GMM) Romain Grosjean says he is not surprised Lance Stroll is struggling in 2017. 18-year-old rookie Stroll is taking a torrent of flak so far this year, as he makes mistakes and […]
  • 15/05/2017 Monaco to be Stroll’s toughest test – Massa May 15 (GMM) Felipe Massa his warned teammate Lance Stroll that the rookie's toughest F1 challenge is now looming. 18-year-old Stroll has struggled in the sister Williams so far this […]