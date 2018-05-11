2019 wings to make cars slower – Tombazis

24/03/2018 Boss happy Renault upsetting ‘establishment’ Mar.24 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul says it is good that Renault is stirring up some controversies in formula one. The Frenchman is the works team's boss, and he was asked by RMC about the […]
01/06/2015 Hamilton trains in same Monaco gym – Rosberg Jun.1 (GMM) Mercedes' title-duelling duo keep a wary eye on one another while training in the same gym. That is the claim of Nico Rosberg, who with his lucky third-consecutive Monaco […]
22/08/2016 Hamilton to take engine penalty at Monza Aug.22 (GMM) It has been decided that Lewis Hamilton will slide down the grid at Monza. The reigning world champion extended his lead in the 2016 standings recently, but insisted he […]
25/04/2018 FIA looks into legality of 2018 Ferrari – report Apr.25 (GMM) Just as it surges to the front in formula one, the legality of Ferrari's 2018 car is coming under scrutiny. Marca newspaper in Spain says that after the Maranello team's car […]
24/04/2018 Hamilton hints at long-term Mercedes deal Apr.24 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has given the strongest hint yet that he definitely wants to stay at Mercedes. Although both sides have indicated they intend to sign a new contract beyond […]
08/04/2018 Only Williams voted to tweak cars for overtaking Apr.8 (GMM) An emergency meeting in Bahrain to improve the overtaking situation in formula one broke on Saturday without a solution being agreed. Technical directors got together at the […]
01/12/2017 Hamilton could quit ‘at any time’ – Surer Dec.1 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton will quit formula one when his "private life" becomes more important to him. That is the claim of former F1 driver Marc Surer, following the reigning world […]
17/11/2017 Hamilton happier today than a decade ago Nov.17 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is so much happier today than he was at the beginning of his F1 career. The Briton has just wrapped up his fourth drivers' title, telling the Italian […]
29/09/2017 Hamilton eyes Mercedes contract talks Sep.28 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he would like to negotiate a new contract with Mercedes. Throughout 2017, the triple world champion has been sending mixed messages about his future -- […]