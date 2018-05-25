Alonso to Ferrari rumour swirls in Monaco

May 25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso could be plotting a potential return to Ferrari for 2019.
While the Spaniard seems happy at McLaren, he has not won a race since leaving Ferrari at the end of 2014.
Now a rumour is swirling in the Monaco paddock that, last time out at Barcelona, Alonso’s management supremo Flavio Briatore lined up a meeting with Ferrari.
Alonso’s current McLaren contract is believed to have ‘out’ clauses at the end of each season.
“I think our situation is the same as everyone’s,” McLaren executive Zak Brown said at Monaco when asked about Alonso’s future.
“We’re all talking to our drivers, and probably talking to each other’s drivers to a certain extent up and down the pitlane,” he added.
“We’re now back in Europe, and it’s usually around the summertime that things start really taking shape as far as our conversations with Fernando. I think he’ll let us know what he wants to do pretty soon,” said Brown.
11/06/2017 No McLaren Indycar team for now – Brown Jun.11 (GMM) Zak Brown has played down rumours McLaren could launch a full-time Indycar team. Fernando Alonso was recently competitive as he skipped Monaco to do the Indy 500, with a […]
15/05/2017 Alonso heads straight from F1 to Indy May 15 (GMM) Fernando Alonso saw the chequered flag and almost immediately jumped on a private jet after his home Spanish grand prix late on Sunday. F1 fans will not see the Spaniard at […]
25/04/2017 Alonso, McLaren eye Indy return in future Apr.25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso and McLaren are looking to return to the Indy 500 in the future. Recently, the British team shocked the racing world by announcing that together with the […]
13/04/2017 Indy 500 ‘not step away from F1’ – Alonso Apr.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso insists his decision to skip next month's prestigious Monaco grand prix does not indicate his commitment to F1 is flagging. "No, it (Indy) is a single race," […]
26/05/2017 Alonso says no Indycar switch for 2018 May 26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down speculation he could quit formula one and switch full-time to the American equivalent Indycar. The Spaniard is not in Monaco this weekend as […]
30/05/2017 Alonso may not do 2018 Indy 500 – Brown May 30 (GMM) Fernando Alonso might not return to do next year's Indy 500. That is the news from Zak Brown, the new McLaren executive who engineered the Spaniard's controversial skipping […]
31/01/2018 Brown predicts ‘solid season’ for McLaren Jan.31 (GMM) Zak Brown insists formula one will remain Fernando Alonso's "number 1 priority" in 2018. That is despite the fact that it has been announced officially that the Spanish […]
14/05/2017 ‘Nine or ten races’ to keep Alonso – Brown May 14 (GMM) Zak Brown has admitting time is running out to convince Fernando Alonso to stick with McLaren beyond 2017. With his three-year McLaren-Honda contract expiring, Spaniard […]
17/10/2017 McLaren Indycar team ‘years’ away – Brown Oct.17 (GMM) "Years" will pass before McLaren fields a team in the full Indycar season. That is the view of the British team's executive Zak Brown. This year, McLaren paired with […]
17/11/2017 McLaren ‘open’ to Alonso’s Le Mans foray Nov.17 (GMM) Zak Brown has given the strongest sign yet that Fernando Alonso will be allowed to contest next year's fabled Le Mans race. "In an ideal world, we would love Fernando to win […]