Alonso watched Indy 500 with ‘numb’ F1 fans

18/04/2017 Massa surprised Button not testing in Bahrain Apr.18 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he cannot understand why Jenson Button is not testing for McLaren before contesting next month's Monaco grand prix. Some have argued that a driver of the […]
19/04/2017 Alonso ‘advised badly’ in F1 career – Horner Apr.19 (GMM) Fernando Alonso's career has taken a "strange" turn because of "mistakes" in his decision-making processes. That is the summary of Christian Horner, boss of the Red Bull […]
31/01/2018 Brown predicts ‘solid season’ for McLaren Jan.31 (GMM) Zak Brown insists formula one will remain Fernando Alonso's "number 1 priority" in 2018. That is despite the fact that it has been announced officially that the Spanish […]
26/01/2018 Alonso says Le Mans chances ’50-50′ for 2018 Jan.26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says it is "50-50" whether he will race this year at Le Mans. Currently, the Spaniard - having contested the Indy 500 last year - is preparing for his […]
07/01/2018 Alonso says third title is ‘first priority’ Jan.7 (GMM) Fernando Alonso may have more plans to race outside of F1, but he insists that his role with McLaren-Renault remains his main focus. Last year, the 36-year-old stunned the […]
04/05/2017 Alonso at Indy 500 ‘unfortunate’ – Carey May 4 (GMM) Chase Carey has admitted he would prefer if Fernando Alonso was preparing for next month's Monaco grand prix. Actually, the Spaniard is sitting out F1's 'jewel in the crown' […]
18/04/2017 Indy 500 deal ‘not my idea’ – Boullier Apr.18 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he initially did not support Fernando Alonso's move to skip Monaco next month in order to bid for Indy 500 victory. It appears the sensational and […]
08/11/2017 Toyota not denying Alonso seat fitting Nov.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso looks to be shaping up for a Le Mans foray in 2018. This year, the Spaniard tackled the Indy 500, which along with Le Mans and the Monaco grand prix is part […]
17/04/2017 Alonso, McLaren deny 2018 Le Mans reports Apr.17 (GMM) Fernando Alonso and McLaren have played down reports suggesting the Spaniard will definitely contest next year's fabled 24 hour Le Mans race. The news follows the shock […]
13/12/2017 Hamilton not targeting Alonso’s ‘triple crown’ Dec.13 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he does not want to emulate Fernando Alonso in targeting motor racing's unique 'triple crown'. As Alonso tackled the Indy 500 last year, the Spaniard […]