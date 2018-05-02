Another crash will mean team orders – Marko

15/03/2015 Marko already predicting ‘dull’ season Mar.15 (GMM) At the very first race of the 2015 season, Dr Helmut Marko has predicted a "dull" world championship. "Mercedes superiority has become even stronger," the Red Bull official […]
15/11/2017 Ricciardo not sure Ferrari ‘dream’ F1 move Nov.15 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not sure Ferrari could be his next team in F1. With Max Verstappen now signed up through 2020, Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko say […]
22/10/2017 Ricciardo eyes Mercedes move for 2019 Oct.22 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo could be headed to Mercedes for 2019. It is believed one of the reasons Red Bull was so keen to extend Max Verstappen's deal through 2020 is that Ricciardo […]
30/04/2018 Drivers should pay for Red Bull crash – Lauda Apr.30 (GMM) Red Bull's drivers should have to pay for the damage to their cars after colliding in Baku. That is the view of Niki Lauda, whose fellow Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said after […]
08/10/2016 Red Bull pushing Mercedes to failure – Marko Oct.8 (GMM) Helmut Marko is continuing to pedal his theory that Red Bull contributed to Lewis Hamilton's engine failure in Malaysia. The Red Bull official had said the pace of Daniel […]
13/05/2016 Ricciardo surprised by Kvyat decision May 13 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo on Thursday said he was taken by surprise when he saw on his mobile last week that Dr Helmut Marko was calling from Graz. When you see that, "You know that […]
02/09/2017 Verstappen’s father in Mercedes talks at Monza Sep.2 (GMM) High-level meetings at Monza could affect the future of Max Verstappen in formula one. Bild newspaper reports that the Red Bull driver's father Jos met with Mercedes boss […]
19/03/2016 Marko to block Ferrari switch for Ricciardo Mar.19 (GMM) Red Bull has completely ruled out suggestions it faces losing Daniel Ricciardo at the end of the year. After the similar rumours of 2015, a potential move to Maranello for […]
01/11/2017 Red Bull can wait for Ricciardo decision – Horner Nov.1 (GMM) Red Bull is prepared to wait for Daniel Ricciardo to make his decision about staying with the team beyond 2018. The energy drink company's premier F1 team has locked down Max […]
22/05/2015 Verstappen steals the show in Monaco May 22 (GMM) Max Verstappen is threatening to steal the show in Monaco. Already hailed by mentor Dr Helmut Marko as a 'new Senna', the 17-year-old sensation appeared to fulfil that […]