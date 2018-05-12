Boss defends F1 ‘bad boy’ Magnussen

19/04/2018 Haas ‘happy’ with current drivers – Steiner Apr.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has given a strong indication that Kevin Magnussen will stay in 2019. Many pundits believe the Dane has the upper hand over Romain Grosjean this […]
02/10/2017 Boss defends ‘bad boy’ Magnussen Oct.2 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's boss has defended the under-fire Danish driver. In Hungary, Haas driver Magnussen famously told Nico Hulkenberg to "suck my b-lls", after the German called […]
14/11/2017 Magnussen tunes out F1 rumours Nov.14 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he no longer pays attention to F1 rumours. In recent days, weeks and months, the Danish driver has been called the 'bad boy' of F1. And now Haas is […]
19/07/2017 Haas has ‘control’ of driver decision – Steiner Jul.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner said he remains in control of the American team's driver decision for 2018. Currently, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drive for the […]
11/05/2018 Gasly forgives Magnussen after second apology May 11 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is back on reasonable terms with Kevin Magnussen. After Baku, the Frenchman slammed Magnussen as "the most dangerous driver" he has ever raced against, […]
24/07/2017 Williams not ready for 2018 driver topic Jul.24 (GMM) Williams is not ready to show its hand regarding its driver lineup for 2018. While it is reported that Haas is definitely keeping Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen next […]
05/12/2017 Haas closes door on Ferrari’s Giovinazzi Dec.5 (GMM) Haas appears to have closed the door completely on Antonio Giovinazzi. Since July, the Ferrari junior driver appeared in a Haas cockpit on seven Friday mornings at grands […]
02/03/2018 Magnussen to push even harder in 2018 Mar.2 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he will push just as hard in 2018 as he did last year -- and perhaps even harder. That is despite the fact the Dane got a reputation among his rivals as […]
20/09/2017 Haas defends Singapore ‘team orders’ Sep.20 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has defended a case of 'team orders' imposed in Singapore last weekend. When he emerged from his car under the city-state's floodlights, Kevin […]
01/02/2017 ‘No disasters’ as Haas prepares for season two Feb.1 (GMM) F1's small American team Haas appears to be enjoying a smooth winter period. Although the second season for new F1 teams is notoriously difficult, Renault refugee Kevin […]