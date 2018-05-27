Bottas’ agent not commenting on 2019 contract rumour

May 27 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas’ agent has refused to comment on speculation the Finn has now agreed a new contract beyond 2018.

There have been rumours Mercedes might replace him with Daniel Ricciardo or Esteban Ocon, but Finland’s Ilta Sanomat believes Bottas will definitely stay in 2019.

Citing a source, the newspaper said it believes the decision was actually made some time ago.

When asked about the report, Bottas’ agent Ville Ahtiainen answered: “I cannot comment.”



