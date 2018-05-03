Budkowski attended first race for Renault

May 3 (GMM) Marcin Budkowski attended his first grand prix in Renault colours at Baku.

Earlier, Renault’s signing of the Pole was highly controversial, as the French marque poached him from a leading technical position at the FIA.

“I chose a quiet race to make my debut with Renault,” Budkowski smiled to Auto Motor und Sport.

But Budkowski said Baku will not be his last grand prix in 2018.

“I plan to attend six or seven races,” he said.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

