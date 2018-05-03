Budkowski attended first race for Renault

23/02/2017 No late livery change for Renault Feb.23 (GMM) Renault has shot down a rumour that it might be considering a livery change for the start of the season in Melbourne.
A year ago, as the French carmaker returned to the […]
14/09/2017 2018 engine rule change ‘a mistake’ – Lauda Sep.14 (GMM) Mercedes has now backed Red Bull in pushing for a change to the engine rules for 2018.
Earlier, with swathes of penalties raining confusion over the order of the grids at […]
16/01/2018 Pirelli defends expansion to seven tyre types Jan.16 (GMM) Pirelli has defended its decision to expand its range of tyre compounds for 2018.
The number of compounds for the coming season has blown out to seven, with the introduction […]
11/05/2017 Stroll says still in F1 learning phase May 11 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is still getting up to speed in formula one.
The 18-year-old rookie, derided by some as a 'pay driver', has not only made mistakes but been off the pace […]
22/11/2017 Williams denies Kubica deal done Nov.22 (GMM) Williams has denied reports Robert Kubica is definitely returning to F1 with the British team next year.
Earlier, multiple authoritative sources said the Pole's comeback has […]
01/07/2016 International group set to buy Sauber – report Jul.1 (GMM) Sauber is reportedly on the cusp of being sold.
We reported earlier that amid a troubled campaign for the financially struggling Swiss team, the 300 staff at Hinwil have now […]
11/01/2016 F1 waters down plans for faster cars – report Jan.11 (GMM) F1's plan to radically speed up the cars for 2017 has been watered down. That is the claim on Monday of the authoritative German magazine Auto Motor und Sport. It said that […]
10/02/2017 Renault not replacing boss Vasseur – Abiteboul Feb.10 (GMM) Renault will not be directly replacing departed team boss Frederic Vasseur.
That is the claim of Cyril Abiteboul, despite some media reports naming the Frenchman as […]
24/11/2017 Renault turns up power for finale Nov.24 (GMM) Renault has reportedly decided to take a riskier approach to this weekend's 2017 finale.
Out of spare parts at a reliability-marred tail end of the season for the French […]