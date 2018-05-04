Busy Alonso sitting out post Spain GP test

20/02/2018 Alonso defends ‘impossible’ 2018 schedule Feb.20 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he has no concerns about being able to cope with an unprecedentedly busy racing programme in 2018. Alongside F1's longest-ever season of 21 races, the […]
29/01/2018 ‘Facts’ show McLaren better in 2018 – Alonso Jan.29 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is likely to return to Daytona in the future. The Spaniard had a less than perfect endurance sports car debut at the American event in 2018, but he […]
26/01/2018 Alonso says Le Mans chances ’50-50′ for 2018 Jan.26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says it is "50-50" whether he will race this year at Le Mans. Currently, the Spaniard - having contested the Indy 500 last year - is preparing for his […]
11/06/2016 Legend sure Alonso will tackle Le Mans Jun.11 (GMM) Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen is certain F1's Fernando Alonso will contest Le Mans one day. Spaniard Alonso cannot, however, tackle the fabled 24 hour endurance race this […]
07/10/2017 Norris could replace Button as McLaren reserve Oct.7 (GMM) Eric Boullier has admitted Jenson Button could leave his role as official McLaren reserve driver next year. Earlier in 2017, the 2009 world champion stood in for Fernando […]
18/05/2016 Honda wants to ‘challenge Mercedes in 2017’ May 18 (GMM) Honda's Yusuke Hasegawa is looking ahead with confidence to the grand prix in Monaco next weekend. Fernando Alonso called his Q3 breakthrough in Barcelona a "milestone", but […]
07/10/2017 Boullier still pushing for Alonso signature Oct.7 (GMM) Eric Boullier is pushing hard to get Fernando Alonso's signature on a McLaren contract for 2018. It appears that the two sides are headed for a new deal following the Honda […]
07/01/2018 Alonso says third title is ‘first priority’ Jan.7 (GMM) Fernando Alonso may have more plans to race outside of F1, but he insists that his role with McLaren-Renault remains his main focus. Last year, the 36-year-old stunned the […]
06/03/2018 Perez says Alonso’s 2018 schedule ‘impossible’ Mar.6 (GMM) Sergio Perez thinks Fernando Alonso's racing schedule this year is nigh on "impossible" to manage. Alonso, having last year skipped Monaco to do the Indy 500, is this year […]