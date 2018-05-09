Calderon could get Friday session in 2018

May 9 (GMM) Tatiana Calderon is not ruling out her chances of securing some Friday practice outings for Sauber.

When the female Colombian driver was appointed as the Swiss team’s 2018 test driver, boss Frederic Vasseur said the 25-year-old will not get Friday outings.

But the GP3 driver says her goal is to race in formula one.

“There are other categories of course, but the first thing is for me to try to be in formula one and I think I can,” she told Spain’s AS newspaper.

Asked what her actual F1 duties will be this season, Calderon answered: “I will go to several races with them, participate in technical meetings and do simulator work, and I’m preparing for them to put me in the car.”

She is not sure when that will be or if it will involve actual Friday practice sessions.

“I’m not here as a reserve driver yet, but last year I was a development driver and this year they want to continue to give me the opportunity and it’s in the hand of the team to announce when I’m going to do it.

“My goal is to do very well in GP3 to give them more reasons,” Calderon added.

“It’s true that in two or three years, if all goes well, I could be in F1.”

She said being a woman is not a hurdle she gives too much thought to.

“We have 30 per cent less muscle mass and it’s more difficult, but right now because of the physical preparation I am doing, I don’t notice it.

“I do many hours of training, for example in the ‘torture machine’ which works my neck. In a year I’ve made it 9 centimetres wider,” Calderon said.

“Many times I’ve been told I can’t do it because I’m a woman, but that just motivates me more.”



