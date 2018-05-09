Calderon could get Friday session in 2018

May 9 (GMM) Tatiana Calderon is not ruling out her chances of securing some Friday practice outings for Sauber.
When the female Colombian driver was appointed as the Swiss team’s 2018 test driver, boss Frederic Vasseur said the 25-year-old will not get Friday outings.
But the GP3 driver says her goal is to race in formula one.
“There are other categories of course, but the first thing is for me to try to be in formula one and I think I can,” she told Spain’s AS newspaper.
Asked what her actual F1 duties will be this season, Calderon answered: “I will go to several races with them, participate in technical meetings and do simulator work, and I’m preparing for them to put me in the car.”
She is not sure when that will be or if it will involve actual Friday practice sessions.
“I’m not here as a reserve driver yet, but last year I was a development driver and this year they want to continue to give me the opportunity and it’s in the hand of the team to announce when I’m going to do it.
“My goal is to do very well in GP3 to give them more reasons,” Calderon added.
“It’s true that in two or three years, if all goes well, I could be in F1.”
She said being a woman is not a hurdle she gives too much thought to.
“We have 30 per cent less muscle mass and it’s more difficult, but right now because of the physical preparation I am doing, I don’t notice it.
“I do many hours of training, for example in the ‘torture machine’ which works my neck. In a year I’ve made it 9 centimetres wider,” Calderon said.
“Many times I’ve been told I can’t do it because I’m a woman, but that just motivates me more.”
09/03/2018 No ‘physical barrier’ for women in F1 – Calderon Mar.9 (GMM) A female F1 test driver says physical strength does not prevent women from racing at the pinnacle of motor sport. This week, Spanish driver and FIA 'women in motor sport […]
07/05/2018 Sauber admits Zander exit ‘awkward’ May 7 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has admitted that the departure from Sauber of technical boss Jorg Zander was "awkward". The Swiss team announced suddenly at the end of last week that just […]
02/05/2018 Baku will boost Leclerc’s confidence – boss May 2 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has hailed the performance of Sauber rookie Charles Leclerc in Baku. After a difficult start to 2018, the much feted Ferrari junior and reigning Formula 2 […]
05/02/2016 Friday outings possible for Ocon Feb.5 (GMM) Esteban Ocon may get some Friday practice outings in 2016. 'On loan' to Renault after re-signing with Mercedes' driver development scheme late last year, the 19-year-old […]
02/09/2017 Sauber poised to make announcement Sep.2 (GMM) Sauber is poised to make a key announcement about the future. The F1 rumour mill at Monza says the Swiss team will confirm either that Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc is […]
04/09/2015 Sauber not worried about Haas debut Sep.4 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn insists she is not "worried" about the looming debut next year of the new American team Haas. On paper, the Sauber chief might have reason to be concerned, […]
15/11/2016 Renault flags third driver role for Sirotkin Nov.15 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin could move up to the position of third driver at Renault next year. The Russian began 2016 as the French works team's test driver, but third driver Esteban […]
18/03/2016 Magnussen backs Friday outings for Ocon Mar.18 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has backed Renault's decision to give new third driver Esteban Ocon some Friday practice outings in 2016. Ocon, the 19-year-old reigning GP3 champion, is 'on […]
21/05/2015 Grosjean to keep sitting out Fridays May 21 (GMM) Romain Grosjean will continue to give up his cockpit in Friday practice sessions in 2015. Recently, tension was clearly brewing between the Frenchman and his Lotus teammate […]
14/07/2017 Sauber-Honda engine deal in doubt – Ericsson Jul.14 (GMM) Marcus Ericsson has admitted the identity of Sauber's engine supplier for 2018 is in doubt. Earlier, the Swiss team inked a contract to become Honda's first F1 customer, but […]