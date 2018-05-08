Carey also eyeing New York and Las Vegas

May 8 (GMM) Miami is not the only US city on F1 owner Liberty Media’s radar.
It has emerged that authorities are close to giving the green-light for a Miami street race for 2019.
In addition to Austin, it would be the second grand prix in the United States.
World champion Lewis Hamilton said Miami is a “great party spot” full of “beautiful women”, but he is not enthused about the proposed layout.
“It’s not the one. Let me design it,” he wrote on social media.
There may be other American races on the cards anyway.
F1 chief executive Chase Carey told RTL: “We’ve made it clear from day one that our goal is to continue to develop the sport in the US.
“We have talked about ‘destination cities’ like Miami, New York and Las Vegas,” he added.
Carey insisted, however, that adding more races in America doesn’t mean F1 is walking away from its European heritage.
“I want to make it very clear that this is not at the expense of formula one in Europe,” he said. “Europe is the foundation of this sport, its homeland, and as far as I’m concerned that will always be the case.”
11/12/2017 F1 makes plans for Las Vegas race Dec.11 (GMM) An official has denied that planning for a F1 race in Las Vegas is obviously racing ahead. With Liberty Media often mentioning the desire for a second annual grand prix in […]
25/05/2017 Carey announces 21 races for 2018 May 25 (GMM) F1 chief executive Chase Carey has announced that there will be 21 grands prix next year. That is just one race more than this season, despite the fact the sport's new […]
13/07/2017 25 races ‘not bad’ for F1 staff – Brawn Jul.13 (GMM) Ross Brawn is not ruling out an expansion of the F1 calendar to include 25 races. Recently, after Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso threatened to quit if there are 25 races […]
09/08/2017 No rush to add more American races – Carey Aug.9 (GMM) Chase Carey says he will not rush to set up a second race in the United States. Currently, the annual US grand prix is held in Austin, Texas. But after the Liberty Media […]
28/04/2017 Hamilton backs New York night race plans Apr.28 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has backed apparent plans for a F1 night race in New York. Recently, Bernie Ecclestone's successor Chase Carey said a race in New York is a "priority". "In […]
30/01/2017 Austin would welcome more US races Jan.30 (GMM) US grand prix organisers say they would welcome more American races. F1's new owners, the US media group Liberty Media, are keen to expand the calendar to up to 25 races, […]
15/03/2018 2018 is year of truth for Liberty – Wolff Mar.15 (GMM) Toto Wolff thinks 2018 is a year of truth for F1's new owner Liberty Media. The Mercedes boss said the sport's new American regime had a "grace period" last year. "It's […]
07/08/2017 Carey wants title showdown in Abu Dhabi Aug.7 (GMM) Chase Carey says he does not have a personal favourite for the 2017 title. While Lewis Hamilton is the superstar and Sebastian Vettel does not even have social media […]
03/05/2018 Miami to have ‘no impact’ on Canada GP May 3 (GMM) Canada GP promoter Francois Dumontier has played down the impact another F1 race in North America will have on the Montreal event. It has emerged that Liberty Media and […]