Carey eyes Berlin to replace Hockenheim

25/11/2016 Hockenheim confirms no grand prix in 2017 Nov.25 (GMM) Hockenheim boss Georg Seiler has confirmed reports the German grand prix will drop off the 2017 calendar.
Reports said that because a race deal could not be struck for 2017, […]
28/11/2017 German broadcaster in talks with F1 Nov.28 (GMM) Talks are ongoing between Liberty Media and the broadcaster RTL about extending the free-to-air television deal for Germany.
Long-time RTL pundit Niki Lauda stunned German […]
02/09/2016 Hockenheim says no 2017 race deal done yet Sep.2 (GMM) Hockenheim chief Georg Seiler says no deal has been done to guarantee the future of the German grand prix for 2017.
A draft calendar for next year is now doing the rounds in […]
25/01/2017 Liberty era future brighter for German GP Jan.25 (GMM) F1's new Liberty Media era is good news for "traditional" race hosts like Germany, new sport managing director Ross Brawn says.
Germany will not host a race in 2017, after […]
26/01/2018 No pay TV deal for ‘critical market’ Germany Jan.26 (GMM) Germany's long-running pay-TV deal has ended.
Although Sky is thriving in the British and Italian markets, the broadcaster will no longer have rights to the sport for 2018 […]
02/08/2016 Hockenheim wants help to secure German GP future Aug.2 (GMM) A cloud continues to hang over the future of the German grand prix.
The Nurburgring's woes meant there was no race in Germany last year, and it appears unlikely the track […]
16/07/2015 Hockenheim urges fans to secure German GP future Jul.16 (GMM) Hockenheim's chief has urged German fans to turn up in numbers next year as the country returns to the formula one calendar. F1 is currently in an unplanned three-week gap […]
27/07/2016 Officials admit German GP future in doubt Jul.27 (GMM) After a gap year, the German grand prix might be back this weekend but the future of the country's place on the calendar remains in doubt.
It was the Nurburgring that caused […]
31/07/2015 Hockenheim cuts ticket prices for 2016 return Jul.31 (GMM) Hockenheim has cut ticket prices as it bids to secure the future of formula one in Germany. Amid the Nurburgring's financial troubles, Germany was absent from the F1 […]
17/01/2015 Nurburgring not giving up on 2015 race Jan.17 (GMM) The Nurburgring is not giving up on hanging onto the German grand prix. Bernie Ecclestone has announced that, amid the Nurburgring's ownership uncertainties, its return to […]