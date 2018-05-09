Ferrari ‘can win’ in Barcelona – Vettel

May 9 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is confident Ferrari’s strong season will continue in Barcelona.

Many pundits believe the Maranello team can finally win its first drivers’ title since 2007 this year.

But while Ferrari has been strong so far, Mercedes seemed best in the pre-season tests in Barcelona, which is the scene of this weekend’s Spanish grand prix.

“I’m not worried at all,” Vettel is quoted by the German broadcaster RTL ahead of Barcelona.

“The most important thing is that we have a good car to work with in qualifying. If we’re in front, we can win because our race pace is good,” he said.

Vettel said one-lap pace on Saturday is the biggest difference between Ferrari’s 2017 and 2018 cars.

“Especially in qualifying we were not competitive enough in previous years,” he said.

The German also said Barcelona this weekend will give the F1 world a clear image of the true pecking order in 2018.

“Barcelona is a very good gauge of where everyone really stands,” he said.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

