Ferrari ‘can win’ in Barcelona – Vettel

21/05/2015 Ferrari to try again with Barcelona upgrade May 21 (GMM) Ferrari is persevering with a major car upgrade that did not work last time out in Barcelona. The Maranello team's 2015 resurgence came to a halt at the Spanish grand prix, […]
25/05/2017 Ferrari has caught Mercedes on race starts May 25 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has admitted Ferrari has caught up with Mercedes' race start technology in 2017. Mercedes entered the season with field-leading technology for the race […]
17/04/2015 Rosberg wishes he kept complaints quieter Apr.17 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has acknowledged he may have kicked an own goal by hitting out at his teammate Lewis Hamilton after the Chinese grand prix. The accusations about Hamilton's […]
18/04/2017 Berger tips Vettel to stay at Ferrari Apr.18 (GMM) Ferrari's hopes of keeping Sebastian Vettel on board beyond 2017 have taken a giant leap forward. That is the view of F1 legend Gerhard Berger, who before the start of the […]
07/03/2016 Vettel yet to name 2016 title contender Mar.7 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he is yet to give a personal name to his 2016 car, which will carry the hopes of the entire Ferrari team and much of the wider F1 world. "No, not yet," […]
20/08/2015 Vettel vows to keep title fight ‘alive’ Aug.20 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has vowed to keep his foot to the floor on his outside shot at the 2015 world championship. Having entered the break with a second win of the season, Vettel […]
15/05/2016 Vettel yet to talk to Ferrari about 2017 teammate May 15 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has hinted he will recommend to Ferrari that Kimi Raikkonen is kept on board for another season. Last year, when the Finn and 2007 world champion's contract […]
16/09/2016 Poor starts could cost Hamilton title Sep.16 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is worried poor starts could cost him the 2016 world championship. The Briton has had several poor race starts in 2016, most recently at Monza […]