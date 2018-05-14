FIA should make quicker technical decisions – Lauda

20/04/2018 Ferrari will fix smoking engine – Whiting Apr.20 (GMM) Charlie Whiting says the FIA will not intervene over the issue of Ferrari's smoking engines.
While arguably now with the most powerful engine in F1, Ferrari's 2018 power […]
23/03/2017 ‘Shark fins’ staying in F1 for now Mar.23 (GMM) F1 fans will have to get used to the look of the 'shark fins' in 2017.
New F1 chief Ross Brawn hinted recently that the unseemly appendages should be banned as soon as […]
01/05/2016 FIA determined amid head protection opposition May 1 (GMM) F1 is pressing ahead with radical cockpit protection even though the sport's chief executive is opposed. "I don't like it," Bernie Ecclestone declared at Sochi on Sunday, […]
15/05/2016 Hamilton slams ‘sabbatical’ rumours May 15 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has rubbished speculation he might be considering a year out of formula one in 2017.
The reigning triple world champion has had a bad start to this season, […]
04/03/2015 Brundle questions ‘very strange’ Alonso saga Mar.4 (GMM) The world of F1 has been split down the middle by the Fernando Alonso crash saga. In one camp are those who back the official story, believing McLaren-Honda that a gust of […]
30/07/2016 Lauda, teams want less FIA interference Jul.30 (GMM) F1's top teams are pleading with race director Charlie Whiting to ease his stance when it comes to 'track limits'.
In Thursday's Strategy Group meeting, officials for […]
23/03/2018 Mercedes cool as Ferrari poaches FIA man Mar.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff is reacting calmly to the latest controversial personnel switch in formula one.
Last year, the move of Marcin Budkowski from the FIA to Renault caused a major […]
25/01/2017 New F1 rule to reduce driver penalties Jan.25 (GMM) F1 has tweaked the rules so that drivers are penalised less often in 2017.
This week, the final sporting regulations for the new season were published.
Of particular note […]
29/01/2018 F1’s Whiting gives thumbs up to Assen track Jan.29 (GMM) The Netherlands has taken another step towards F1 with a visit to the Assen circuit by race director Charlie Whiting.
De Telegraaf newspaper reports that Whiting gave the […]
12/05/2018 FIA looks into Ferrari mirror legality May 12 (GMM) Questions have been raised about Ferrari's new 'Halo mirror' concept.
Sebastian Vettel says the repositioned mirrors are purely for visibility purposes, but the solution […]