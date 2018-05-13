FIA tells Ferrari to remove Halo winglets

12/05/2018 FIA looks into Ferrari mirror legality May 12 (GMM) Questions have been raised about Ferrari's new 'Halo mirror' concept. Sebastian Vettel says the repositioned mirrors are purely for visibility purposes, but the solution […]
15/02/2018 New Force India ‘similar’ to 2017 car Feb.15 (GMM) 'Evolution not revolution' appears to be a catchcry as the F1 teams begin to reveal their 2018 cars. Haas is first out of the gates this year with images of its new single […]
05/06/2017 Force India angry after race number controversy Jun.5 (GMM) Force India is angry with F1's governing body in the wake of a dispute about race numbers. Before Barcelona, teams were told to include bigger and more prominent numbers on […]
09/07/2016 Halo could be delayed until 2018 – report Jul.9 (GMM) Cockpit protection may not make its debut in 2017 after all, following the debut of the updated 'Halo 2' prototype at Silverstone. Now positioned further forwards to prevent […]
22/08/2017 Halo rules ‘too late’ for 2018 Aug.22 (GMM) F1 engineers are worried the precise regulations for 'Halo' are arriving too late for 2018. Auto Motor und Sport reports that the cockpit protection device is not just […]
05/06/2017 Less extreme ‘T-wings’ from now – Force India Jun.5 (GMM) The 'T-wing' craze stepped into a higher gear recently in Monaco. Although the unpopular, TV antennae-style airbox wings have been banned for 2018, the cars turned out for […]
28/06/2016 Mercedes tyre pressure trick revealed – report Jun.28 (GMM) A trick employed by Mercedes to counter Pirelli's high mandatory tyre pressures has emerged. Earlier, it was suspected that some top teams had found a clever way to reduce […]
27/07/2015 Force India eyes curbs after ‘B’ car failures Jul.27 (GMM) Fingers were being pointed at the Hungaroring's curbs after Force India suffered a second failure of the weekend with its new 'B'-spec car. The Silverstone based team was […]
20/01/2015 Force India will not test 2015 car at Jerez Jan.20 (GMM) Force India may be the first team to 'launch' in 2015, but it will also be the last new car to actually hit the official test tracks. The Silverstone based team is preparing […]
27/09/2017 Halo device to cost up to EUR 24,000 – report Sep.27 (GMM) F1 teams are surprised about the high cost of the controversial 'Halo' safety devices that are mandatory for 2018. Although unpopular among many drivers, fans and insiders, […]