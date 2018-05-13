FIA tells Ferrari to remove Halo winglets

May 13 (GMM) Ferrari has been told to remove the winglets currently attached to the 2018 car’s Halo device after Sunday’s Spanish grand prix.

The FIA said recently that teams are allowed to attach the rearview mirrors to the controversial Halo concept.

But Ferrari arrived in Barcelona also with winglets on the Halo.

“The FIA received letters of complaint,” Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport reports.

“Ferrari has now been asked to bring a modified solution to Monaco,” it added. “The mirror may still be attached to the Halo, but without aerodynamic elements.”

Renault has said it is also working on a mirror concept for its Halo, while Force India is preferring to sit it out for now while the FIA rules on legality.

“The performance gain is not that big,” said technical boss Andy Green. “First we want to see what the others are doing and then we’ll copy the best one.”



