FIA ‘threw Mercedes under a bus’ – Whiting

May 29 (GMM) Toto Wolff has accused the FIA’s Charlie Whiting of throwing Mercedes “under a bus”.
Doubts about the legality of Ferrari’s 2018 car have subsided after comprehensive checks in Barcelona and Monaco.
But in clarifying that Ferrari has the green light, FIA race director Whiting revealed that it was James Allison and Lorenzo Sassi – both former Ferrari officials who are now at Mercedes – who blew the whistle.
“He (Allison) came to us and said ‘This guy (Sassi) started working for us and told us that Ferrari might try to be doing this’,” Whiting is quoted as saying by Iltalehti newspaper.
The fact that the FIA named Mercedes’ whistle-blowers enraged Mercedes team boss Wolff.
Asked if he felt his team had been thrown under a bus, he answered: “Yes.
“If one of my individuals is named in a wrong context, that is disturbing,” Wolff said.
“Various teams question with the FIA every single day and I think it is not important to put someone out there, saying ‘this person is questioning a legality problem’.
“Picking out individuals is not the right thing to do. Some of the things that were said were cherry-picked,” added Wolff.
But Whiting protested that he saw nothing wrong with the process regarding Mercedes’ clarification about the Ferrari car.
“Don’t forget that Lorenzo’s information is at least eight months old,” he said.
07/04/2015 Ferrari pushing on for Mercedes title battle Apr.7 (GMM) F1 is shaping up for a 'silver versus red' battle in 2015. The dominant reigning champions Mercedes were surprised in Malaysia to have been beaten to the chequered flag by […]
18/10/2017 Mercedes could change car concept for 2018 Oct.18 (GMM) Mercedes could be set to change direction completely with the concept of its 2018 car. Although fast, this year's Mercedes has been dubbed a "diva" by team boss Toto Wolff, […]
22/08/2017 Mercedes approach gives Vettel advantage – Wolff Aug.22 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Mercedes might need a change of tack in order to beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to the 2017 title. Before the summer break, Vettel won the race in Hungary […]
07/03/2017 Wehrlein gets green light for Sauber return Mar.7 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has been given the green light to return to action with Sauber this week. Having switched to the Swiss team from Manor, the Mercedes junior had to sit out the […]
23/03/2018 Mercedes cool as Ferrari poaches FIA man Mar.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff is reacting calmly to the latest controversial personnel switch in formula one. Last year, the move of Marcin Budkowski from the FIA to Renault caused a major […]
17/09/2016 Ferrari, Mercedes deny Lowe switch rumours Sep.17 (GMM) Ferrari has now played down rumours linking Mercedes' Paddy Lowe with a move to Maranello. Amid reports in the Italian press that the Briton had been targeted as a potential […]
18/11/2016 Allison, Lowe rumours on the rise Nov.18 (GMM) Speculation is rising by the week that James Allison's future may be at Mercedes. Earlier this year, following the sudden death of his wife, the Briton left Ferrari and has […]
16/09/2016 Lowe hits back at Ferrari switch rumours Sep.16 (GMM) Paddy Lowe has hit back at rumours linking him with a switch to Ferrari. The Italian newspaper La Stampa claimed that, with James Allison recently stepping down at Ferrari […]
11/04/2016 2017 rules could fail at Pirelli hurdle – report Apr.11 (GMM) F1's radical rules changes for 2017 may stumble at the last hurdle, Germany's Auto Motor und Sport reports. Earlier, it emerged that eight of the 11 active teams actually […]