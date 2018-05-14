FIA to investigate first on-track Halo incident

May 14 (GMM) The FIA will investigate the first incident that may have prevented the injury of a driver due to the controversial ‘Halo’ concept.
In Barcelona, a clash of wheels during the F2 race saw the car of a rival strike against the Halo of Japanese driver Tadasuke Makino.
Photos of the Makino car afterwards showed rubber marks on the Halo.
“Yes, we will conduct an investigation,” confirmed FIA race director Charlie Whiting.
“Judging from the pictures we saw, it seems that if it was not for Halo, the consequences could have been severe. But this is only my initial conclusion.
“However, the marks on the Halo start just at the point where the load was doubled during the system tests. So even if his life was not threatened, it is clear that the consequences of the incident could have been worse,” he added.
