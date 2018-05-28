FIA to keep checking Ferrari legality in Canada

May 28 (GMM) A legality saga involving Ferrari’s 2018 car looks set to run and run.

After monitoring hardware and software was installed following a round of speculation about the car’s turbo and battery systems, the FIA gave Ferrari a clean bill of health in Monaco.

But race director Charlie Whiting said more monitoring in Canada may now be necessary.

“I’m not saying we’ll definitely do it, because I assume we will come to the same conclusion,” he said.

“But Ferrari will make changes to the software in Canada. I’m not an expert, but we’re trying to understand the difference of the two parts of the battery.

“There is one battery, but the system perceives it as two,” Whiting adding. “I don’t think I’m giving anything away.”

He said Ferrari is not necessarily ‘under investigation’, explaining that Ferrari is simply using a battery system that is “completely different” to its rivals.

“Before Canada, we will have more advanced systems that will allow us to get results much faster. We’ve been dealing with this issue for two race weekends now.

“I have to say Ferrari provided us with everything that we needed,” Whiting added.

It is believed the ‘tip’ about Ferrari’s questionable system came from Lorenzo Sassi, an engineer who recently switched from Maranello to Mercedes.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff would not confirm that.

“One of my duties as team boss is to protect my employees,” he said.

Related News

  • 03/01/2018 Less overtaking due to teams, not cars – Whiting Jan.3 (GMM) Charlie Whiting has defended F1's regulations, declaring that the biggest issue for the sport is in fact the competitiveness of the midfield teams. Many teams and drivers […]
  • 02/03/2017 FIA to check for ‘illegal’ suspension in Barcelona Mar.2 (GMM) The FIA is poised to start checking the legality of controversial suspension systems fitted to some 2017 cars. Earlier, as Ferrari in particular presses a case against the […]
  • 21/05/2018 F1 eyes blue flag axe May 21 (GMM) F1 is considering abolishing blue flags. The blue flag system was introduced in 1995, requiring lapped drivers to get out of the way of cars on the lead lap. But it is […]
  • 24/04/2018 FIA considering pitstop safety changes Apr.24 (GMM) F1 is considering some mandatory changes in a bid to make pitstops safer. So far in 2018, as sub three second tyre stops become the norm, there have been several incidents […]
  • 23/07/2016 F1 to vote on ‘Halo’ next week Jul.23 (GMM) F1 is preparing to vote on the issue of whether or not to introduce the 'Halo' cockpit protection for 2017. In the drivers' briefing in Hungary, Charlie Whiting and FIA […]
  • 03/03/2016 Qualifying format still unknown for Melbourne Mar.3 (GMM) The 'will it, won't it' saga of the ever-changing qualifying format for 2016 continued in Barcelona on Wednesday. The F1 Commission recently agreed a tweaked 'musical chairs' […]
  • 07/06/2016 No Baku night race plans yet – promoter Jun.7 (GMM) F1's newest street venue has no immediate plans to step up to night race status. Although all eyes are on Montreal ahead of this weekend's Canadian round, the sport will […]
  • 17/01/2015 FIA allows Honda to join engine ‘unfreeze’ Jan.17 (GMM) Honda has been granted some engine development freedom for 2015. The Japanese manufacturer had argued to the FIA that being left out of 2014 suppliers Mercedes, Renault and […]
  • 06/01/2015 ‘Annoyed’ Honda to meet FIA over engine freeze Jan.6 (GMM) Honda is "annoyed" it has been left out of the relaxation of the F1 engine freeze for 2015. After Ferrari and Renault championed a loophole in the regulations, the governing […]
  • 27/02/2016 No ‘musical chairs’ qualifying in Melbourne Feb.27 (GMM) F1's new 'musical chairs' qualifying format has hit a roadblock. Bernie Ecclestone told F1 business journalist Christian Sylt that Formula One Management's software team […]