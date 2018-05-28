FIA to keep checking Ferrari legality in Canada

May 28 (GMM) A legality saga involving Ferrari’s 2018 car looks set to run and run.

After monitoring hardware and software was installed following a round of speculation about the car’s turbo and battery systems, the FIA gave Ferrari a clean bill of health in Monaco.

But race director Charlie Whiting said more monitoring in Canada may now be necessary.

“I’m not saying we’ll definitely do it, because I assume we will come to the same conclusion,” he said.

“But Ferrari will make changes to the software in Canada. I’m not an expert, but we’re trying to understand the difference of the two parts of the battery.

“There is one battery, but the system perceives it as two,” Whiting adding. “I don’t think I’m giving anything away.”

He said Ferrari is not necessarily ‘under investigation’, explaining that Ferrari is simply using a battery system that is “completely different” to its rivals.

“Before Canada, we will have more advanced systems that will allow us to get results much faster. We’ve been dealing with this issue for two race weekends now.

“I have to say Ferrari provided us with everything that we needed,” Whiting added.

It is believed the ‘tip’ about Ferrari’s questionable system came from Lorenzo Sassi, an engineer who recently switched from Maranello to Mercedes.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff would not confirm that.

“One of my duties as team boss is to protect my employees,” he said.



