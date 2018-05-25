Force India buyout deal ‘is done’ – source

22/02/2018 Energy drink eyes Force India takeover Feb.22 (GMM) Force India is in talks to be taken over. British newspapers The Sun and the Daily Mail report that talks are taking place with a consortium led by British energy drink […]
29/01/2015 Force India denies rumours of financial collapse Jan.29 (GMM) Force India has denied reports it is now just the latest F1 team fighting for mere survival. The Silverstone based team took on and almost beat the British grandee McLaren […]
28/06/2017 Force India to become ‘Force 1’ for 2018 – report Jun.28 (GMM) 'Force 1' has emerged as the front-running candidate as Force India prepares to change its name for 2018. Earlier in June, we reported that the Vijay Mallya-headed outfit […]
08/08/2017 Stroll and father join F1 ‘silly season’ Aug.8 (GMM) Lance Stroll could be a surprise protagonist in this year's F1 'silly season'. The specialist Italiaracing publication is reporting that the Williams driver's father, […]
05/03/2018 Force India takeover talks still on Mar.5 (GMM) A takeover of the Force India team may still be in the works. In February, reports emerged that talks between the Silverstone based team and a consortium led by British […]
28/01/2015 Force India to sit out Jerez test Jan.28 (GMM) Force India has announced it will sit out the first winter test of 2015. It was already known that, having recently 'launched' the 2015 livery with a show-car featuring a […]
28/01/2015 F1 insider claims Force India ‘insolvent’ Jan.28 (GMM) The latest team in serious peril is Force India, according to an insider. The Silverstone based team announced on Wednesday that it is sitting out the first test of the […]
03/02/2016 Force India to lose co-owner, title sponsor Sahara Feb.3 (GMM) Force India looks set to lose its major co-owner and title sponsor Sahara. The Indian conglomerate Sahara's chief, Subrata Roy, has been in a Delhi jail since 2014, and local […]
08/05/2017 Rumour – Ecclestone involved in Force India bid? May 8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone could be involved with a reported move to buy Force India. That is the claim of one of the most experienced veteran journalists in the F1 paddock, Roger […]