Haas in talks with Pietro Fittipaldi

07/08/2017 2018 contract ‘not news to me’ – Magnussen Aug.7 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he was not surprised when Haas announced recently that it is keeping the same driver lineup for 2018. The American team said before Hungary that the […]
17/10/2016 Hamilton won’t give up – Fittipaldi Oct.17 (GMM) Emerson Fittipaldi has backed Lewis Hamilton to keep fighting in 2017. Some believe the reigning world champion is now in 'meltdown' as his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg […]
27/08/2017 Lauda plays down Vettel talks confusion Aug.27 (GMM) Niki Lauda has played down the confusion about whether Mercedes came close to signing Sebastian Vettel for 2018 and beyond. At Spa, Ferrari ended the uncertainty about […]
07/05/2018 F1-sports car unification ideal – Todt May 7 (GMM) Jean Todt says it would be "ideal" to achieve some technical parity between formula one and the world endurance championship. At the weekend, Fernando Alonso returned to the […]
28/04/2018 Alonso welcomes Button to Le Mans Apr.28 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has welcomed his former McLaren teammate Jenson Button to Le Mans. After Baku, McLaren driver Alonso's world endurance championship campaign kicks off next […]
26/09/2016 Vandoorne not bitter about younger rivals Sep.26 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne insists he does not feel bitter that it took him so long to break into formula one. 2016 rookies including Pascal Wehrlein (21) and Esteban Ocon (20) are […]
09/01/2017 Rosberg to watch Melbourne from the couch Jan.9 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has no plans for the 2017 season opener in March except for "sitting on a couch". "I'm just going to be at home, sitting on a couch, watching TV," the reigning […]
12/10/2015 Mercedes’ title celebrations not ideal at Sochi Oct.12 (GMM) With the late announcement of Kimi Raikkonen's penalty at Sochi, Mercedes began to celebrate long after the chequered flag. The stewards' call, after deliberating over […]
05/06/2015 Hamilton unmoved two weeks after Monaco Jun.5 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton insisted he has "moved on" after Monaco, as reporters pressed hard about the strategy blunder that cost him a deserved victory. The world champion has said […]
09/01/2016 Haas F1 car passes FIA crash tests Jan.9 (GMM) Haas, F1's new Ferrari-linked American team, is on track to make its testing debut in February. The team, based in North Carolina and also the old Marussia facility in […]