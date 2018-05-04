Keeping title lead will be difficult – Hamilton

30/05/2017 Vettel on pole for 2017 title – Lauda May 30 (GMM) Niki Lauda has admitted Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is now on pole position for the 2017 world championship. Amid Lewis Hamilton's Monaco struggles, Vettel won in Monaco and […]
05/09/2017 Hamilton agrees to test on Thursday Sep.5 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has agreed to help Pirelli with tyre testing later this week. The triple world championship openly admits to disliking track testing, and often pulls out of […]
12/12/2017 Vettel takes blame for ‘unnecessary’ Baku Dec.12 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has admitted Baku was "the worst moment" in his failed 2017 championship challenge. While Ferrari's end of season unreliability was arguably more to blame, […]
10/04/2018 Ferrari can win 2018 title – Briatore Apr.10 (GMM) Ferrari really can win the 2018 world championship. That is the view of former Renault boss Flavio Briatore, after Sebastian Vettel won the opening two races of the season […]
23/10/2017 Ferrari ‘easy to beat’ when emotional – Lauda Oct.23 (GMM) Ferrari is "easy to beat" when emotions are running high at the Italian team. That is the view of Niki Lauda, a former Ferrari driver who is now the team chairman at the […]
26/04/2018 Vettel learned from 2017 Baku incident Apr.26 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he has learned from the lessons of Baku a year ago. F1 has touched down once again in Azerbaijan, where a year ago the Ferrari driver famously lost his […]
31/07/2017 Horner questions Mercedes ‘team order’ decision Jul.31 (GMM) Mercedes has admitted a team decision in Hungary may cost Lewis Hamilton the world championship. During the Hungaroring race, Valtteri Bottas let Hamilton past in order to […]
18/09/2017 Singapore not ‘preliminary title decision’ – Wolff Sep.18 (GMM) Toto Wolff has hit back at suggestions Sunday in Singapore was a 'preliminary decision' for a fourth world championship title for Lewis Hamilton. With the first-corner crash […]
11/11/2017 Rosberg doubts Vettel can win 2018 title Nov.11 (GMM) Nico Rosberg does not think Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari are ready to topple Mercedes in F1. The two top teams battled for the title this year, but ultimately Lewis Hamilton […]