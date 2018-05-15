Marko plays down Wehrlein to Toro Rosso rumour

22/10/2017 Kvyat looks ahead to meeting with Marko Oct.22 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has hinted he would prefer to leave formula one if his new role is to be race-by-race. The Russian was recently replaced at Toro Rosso by Pierre Gasly, and only […]
25/10/2017 ‘Kvyat will not return’ to F1 – Marko Oct.25 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says Daniil Kvyat will not return to F1 with Red Bull backing. Throughout the Austin weekend, Russian Kvyat called for a meeting with Red Bull's notorious […]
24/06/2015 Red Bull’s Marko slams Horner exit rumours Jun.24 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has slammed rumours Red Bull is set to oust its F1 team boss Christian Horner. Briton Horner has already dismissed the rumours about him being replaced by F1 […]
04/04/2018 New Ricciardo deal must be ‘beneficial’ – Marko Apr.4 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says he wants Daniel Ricciardo to stay at Red Bull. Actually, Australian Ricciardo has gone onto the driver market for 2019, and is already linked with a move […]
26/08/2017 Marko admits Red Bull unhappy with Toro Rosso Aug.26 (GMM) Red Bull is not happy with its second formula one team, Toro Rosso. That is the admission of the energy drink company's key official Dr Helmut Marko, who is regarded as the […]
10/09/2015 New engine deal ‘first step’ to Red Bull future Sep.10 (GMM) Red Bull is now all but admitting that its next engine partner will be Ferrari. The energy drink stable, also comprising the Faenza based team Toro Rosso, has reportedly […]
10/04/2015 Mateschitz confirms Red Bull quit threat Apr.10 (GMM) Red Bull mogul Dietrich Mateschitz has confirmed the threat to pull his energy drink company out of formula one. His right-hand man and fellow Austrian, Dr Helmut Marko, […]
07/05/2016 Wehrlein puzzled by Kvyat demotion May 7 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat's demotion is not the end of the world for the young Russian. That is the view of Pascal Wehrlein, the reigning DTM champion who with Mercedes' strong backing […]
11/08/2016 Red Bull keeping Key and Kvyat – Marko Aug.11 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has played down speculation that two key Red Bull figures could be set to leave the energy drink company's F1 foray. With James Allison now gone at Ferrari, […]