McLaren plans mid-season Alonso talks

11/10/2017 McLaren could let Alonso race at Daytona Oct.11 (GMM) McLaren could let Fernando Alonso contest the famous Daytona 24 hour endurance sports car race early next year. It is believed the British team and the Spanish driver are […]
25/04/2017 Alonso, McLaren eye Indy return in future Apr.25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso and McLaren are looking to return to the Indy 500 in the future. Recently, the British team shocked the racing world by announcing that together with the […]
17/11/2017 McLaren ‘open’ to Alonso’s Le Mans foray Nov.17 (GMM) Zak Brown has given the strongest sign yet that Fernando Alonso will be allowed to contest next year's fabled Le Mans race. "In an ideal world, we would love Fernando to win […]
31/01/2018 Brown predicts ‘solid season’ for McLaren Jan.31 (GMM) Zak Brown insists formula one will remain Fernando Alonso's "number 1 priority" in 2018. That is despite the fact that it has been announced officially that the Spanish […]
20/02/2018 Alonso defends ‘impossible’ 2018 schedule Feb.20 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he has no concerns about being able to cope with an unprecedentedly busy racing programme in 2018. Alongside F1's longest-ever season of 21 races, the […]
26/05/2017 Alonso says no Indycar switch for 2018 May 26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down speculation he could quit formula one and switch full-time to the American equivalent Indycar. The Spaniard is not in Monaco this weekend as […]
05/02/2018 Ferrari-Liberty showdown ‘inevitable’ – Brown Feb.5 (GMM) Zak Brown thinks the showdown between Ferrari and Liberty Media was "inevitable". With Liberty reportedly proposing a fairer income distribution system among other things, […]
26/11/2017 Alonso, McLaren disagree over full WEC campaign Nov.26 (GMM) McLaren and Fernando Alonso continue to disagree about whether the Spanish driver should complete the full world endurance championship in 2018. McLaren executive Zak Brown […]
30/05/2017 Alonso may not do 2018 Indy 500 – Brown May 30 (GMM) Fernando Alonso might not return to do next year's Indy 500. That is the news from Zak Brown, the new McLaren executive who engineered the Spaniard's controversial skipping […]