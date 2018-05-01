Media gives Bottas boost after Baku

02/01/2015 Mercedes to test 2015 car in January – Wolff Jan.2 (GMM) Mercedes is on course to launch its title-defending car on the eve of the first winter test, team boss Toto Wolff has revealed. "We are on schedule and have a clear idea of […]
20/07/2015 Hulkenberg still eyeing Raikkonen’s seat Jul.20 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg may still be in the running to replace Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari next year. Late last week, a report in Italy's Corriere dello Sport fired up the 'silly […]
27/12/2016 Bottas ‘a possibility’ for 2017 – Wolff Dec.27 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted for the first time that Valtteri Bottas is a "possibility" to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes. Sources in Spain report that Williams is pushing for […]
19/03/2018 Hamilton hints at Mercedes contract delay Mar.19 (GMM) A new deal between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes could be delayed. Earlier, team boss Toto Wolff said he hoped a contract to keep the quadruple world champion at Mercedes […]
02/08/2016 Rosberg ‘lost the title’ in July – Montagny Aug.2 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton may now be a sure bet to win his third consecutive world championship this year. Earlier with a 43-point deficit to Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, a winning […]
09/03/2015 Hamilton linked with Ferrari switch Mar.9 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton claims his fans in Italy urge him to join Ferrari. The reigning world champion and Mercedes claim they are now close to a deal to extend the 30-year-old's […]
02/05/2017 ‘Number 2’ talks no motivation – Bottas May 2 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has denied that being called a de-facto 'number 2' driver had something to do with his motivation to win in Russia last weekend. Until Sochi, the Finn had […]
22/01/2015 Lauda says Hamilton contract reports ‘nonsense’ Jan.22 (GMM) Niki Lauda has rubbished reports Lewis Hamilton has been offered the most lucrative contract in F1 to keep him at Mercedes beyond 2015. Italy's respected La Gazzetta dello […]