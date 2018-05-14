Mercedes chiefs want me to stay – Hamilton

09/10/2016 Wolff still worried about engine reliability Oct.9 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted he remains worried about engine reliability at Suzuka.
After Lewis Hamilton's race-ending failure in Malaysia, the otherwise dominant team implemented […]
12/01/2016 Zetsche happy with Mercedes’ driver lineup Jan.12 (GMM) Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche says he is perfectly happy with Mercedes' F1 driver duo. Team boss Toto Wolff warned recently that if the bitterness of the rivalry between Lewis […]
26/09/2016 Mercedes will not solve 2016 clutch problem Sep.26 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted Mercedes' two drivers may continue to struggle with their race starts this year.
Just 8 points separate Nico Rosberg from Lewis Hamilton, and the […]
22/05/2015 Hamilton contract a blow for Rosberg – Prost May 22 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton's new contract is a psychological blow to Nico Rosberg. That is the view of F1 legend Alain Prost. Earlier this week, Mercedes announced a new three-year […]
27/12/2016 Bottas ‘a possibility’ for 2017 – Wolff Dec.27 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted for the first time that Valtteri Bottas is a "possibility" to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.
Sources in Spain report that Williams is pushing for […]
21/03/2017 Rosberg-Hamilton relationship ‘negative’ – Wolff Mar.21 (GMM) The intense relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg had become "negative" for Mercedes.
That is the claim of Toto Wolff, as he puts a positive spin on the […]
27/05/2017 Wolff tips Hamilton to stay after 2018 May 27 (GMM) Toto Wolff has tipped Mercedes' top driver to stay with the German team.
Lewis Hamilton has a contract with Mercedes until the end of next year, but boss Wolff rated his […]
01/10/2017 Wolff ‘worried’ about Bottas slump Oct.1 (GMM) Toto Wolff admits he is "worried" about Valtteri Bottas' performance slump.
Until just a few races ago, Finland's Bottas was performing well in his first season for Mercedes […]
12/04/2016 Bottas to keep approach despite Hamilton crash Apr.12 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas insists he will not alter his racing style, even though he crashed with reigning champion Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain. The Finn had to serve a drive-through […]
22/08/2016 Hamilton to take engine penalty at Monza Aug.22 (GMM) It has been decided that Lewis Hamilton will slide down the grid at Monza.
The reigning world champion extended his lead in the 2016 standings recently, but insisted he […]