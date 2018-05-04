Mercedes eyes Ferrari-Haas style collaboration

11/06/2016 Lance Stroll more mature than Verstappen – Wolff Jun.11 (GMM) Lance Stroll, a Williams development driver, has caught the eye of Mercedes' team boss Toto Wolff. Canadian teen Stroll is currently leading the highly-competitive European […]
31/08/2017 Williams denies 2018 Alonso talks Aug.31 (GMM) Williams has played down reports it is close to signing up Fernando Alonso for 2018. Reports have suggested Alonso, the frustrated McLaren-Honda driver, could announce […]
29/04/2018 Stroll not commenting on Mercedes ‘B team’ rumour Apr.29 (GMM) Williams bosses are reportedly resisting a push to turn the once-great British team into one with a structure similar to Haas. This year, while Williams slumped, Haas has […]
23/01/2018 Sauber-Ferrari F1 alliance ‘visionary’ – Wolff Jan.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he might be looking to emulate Ferrari's move by more closely aligning with other F1 teams. The American outfit Haas is already regarded as a kind of Ferrari […]
09/06/2016 Stroll says Bottas and Massa’s contracts expiring Jun.9 (GMM) Lance Stroll has admitted to eyeing a potential vacancy at the Williams team for 2017. The 17-year-old, whose father is the Canadian fashion billionaire Lawrence Stroll, is […]
13/09/2016 Stroll admits ‘pressure’ of F1 debut rumours Sep.13 (GMM) Lance Stroll has admitted he is feeling the "pressure" of speculation linking him with the Williams race seat for 2017. With Felipe Massa announcing his impending retirement […]
06/03/2018 Williams denies questioning Mercedes engine parity Mar.6 (GMM) Williams has denied claims it pushed the FIA to issue a clampdown on how manufacturers like Mercedes supply engines to customer teams. Ahead of the 2018 season, the FIA has […]