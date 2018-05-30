Mercedes, Ferrari wrong move for Ricciardo – Marko

22/05/2015 Verstappen steals the show in Monaco May 22 (GMM) Max Verstappen is threatening to steal the show in Monaco. Already hailed by mentor Dr Helmut Marko as a 'new Senna', the 17-year-old sensation appeared to fulfil that […]
16/04/2018 Ricciardo should stay at Red Bull – Horner Apr.16 (GMM) Christian Horner thinks Daniel Ricciardo should re-commit to Red Bull for the future. The Australian, who commandingly won in China, is out of contract at the end of the […]
25/05/2015 Mercedes on track to master ‘four engine’ rule May 25 (GMM) Mercedes is right on track to master the tough new 'four engines per driver' rule in 2015. There had been moves recently to increase the controversial allocation to five […]
27/05/2018 Verstappen needs new ‘brain’ – Lauda May 27 (GMM) F1 experts say Max Verstappen needs a change of approach if he is to succeed. The Dutchman missed qualifying at Monaco after a practice crash -- yet another crucial mistake […]
14/06/2016 New engine ‘another world’ for Red Bull – Horner Jun.14 (GMM) Christian Horner says Montreal was proof that Red Bull is right back on track. After a resurgent showing for the former world champions in Barcelona and Monaco, Daniel […]
13/05/2016 Ricciardo surprised by Kvyat decision May 13 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo on Thursday said he was taken by surprise when he saw on his mobile last week that Dr Helmut Marko was calling from Graz. When you see that, "You know that […]
22/10/2017 Ricciardo eyes Mercedes move for 2019 Oct.22 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo could be headed to Mercedes for 2019. It is believed one of the reasons Red Bull was so keen to extend Max Verstappen's deal through 2020 is that Ricciardo […]
15/11/2017 Ricciardo not sure Ferrari ‘dream’ F1 move Nov.15 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not sure Ferrari could be his next team in F1. With Max Verstappen now signed up through 2020, Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko say […]
10/05/2018 Hamilton, Horner say Vettel 2018 favourite May 10 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is not the favourite for the 2018 title. The Mercedes driver took the championship lead from Sebastian Vettel two weeks ago in Baku, but he […]