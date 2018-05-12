Mercedes opens door to Ricciardo

May 12 (GMM) Toto Wolff has opened the door to Daniel Ricciardo at Mercedes.

Earlier, the Mercedes boss appeared to rule out the Australian for 2019, saying: “If you’re happy with your wife, you don’t look at other women.”

Wolff was hinting that if Lewis Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas are replaced, youngsters Esteban Ocon or George Russell are first in line to get the nod.

But the Austrian told Auto Bild: “I was not translated correctly.

“I only said that we are loyal first of all to our drivers. They are Lewis, Valtteri and the Mercedes young drivers. They come first.

“But if we were to look at others, Daniel is definitely among them.”

Current Red Bull driver Ricciardo is out of contract at the end of this season.

But Wolff indicated that Mercedes is in fact happy with both Hamilton and Bottas.

“Valtteri deserved to win in Baku and could even have won the last two,” he said. “It is very balanced between him and Lewis at the moment.

“Valtteri has very good cards in his hands,” Wolff added.



