Miami GP takes another step forward

May 11 (GMM) F1 has taken another step towards green-lighting a Miami street race for 2019.

On Thursday, the City of Miami met and voted unanimously on F1’s proposal to race on the Florida coast.

“We are very pleased,” said F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches, “even if we recognise it is only the start of the process.”

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas said in Barcelona that a potential second US grand prix was good news.

“Every driver is happy to go to a new circuit and if it’s in a beautiful place, even better,” he said.

“I hope it works out.”

Another Miami fan is Lewis Hamilton, but the world champion admits he is no fan of the proposed street layout.

“When I heard about it I thought ‘Great’. Then I saw the layout and thought ‘Hmmm’,” said the Briton.

“Miami is a super-cool place but I’m not keen on a street circuit like Valencia. That was not very exciting,” he added.

Hamilton said Liberty Media should consider consulting with drivers like him.

“In golf, it’s normal for pros to design courses,” he said. “Why not ask us? I know Miami pretty well.”



