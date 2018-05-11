Miami GP takes another step forward

01/12/2017 F1 chiefs scout race locations in Miami – report Dec.1 (GMM) Miami is emerging as a likely destination of a second US grand prix in the near future. With Liberty Media now owning F1's commercial rights, the coastal city in Florida has […]
03/05/2018 Miami to have ‘no impact’ on Canada GP May 3 (GMM) Canada GP promoter Francois Dumontier has played down the impact another F1 race in North America will have on the Montreal event. It has emerged that Liberty Media and […]
13/07/2017 25 races ‘not bad’ for F1 staff – Brawn Jul.13 (GMM) Ross Brawn is not ruling out an expansion of the F1 calendar to include 25 races. Recently, after Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso threatened to quit if there are 25 races […]
22/01/2018 Bratches confirms more F1 demo events for 2018 Jan.22 (GMM) Sean Bratches has confirmed that more F1 live events will take place in 2018. Last year, every team and driver except Lewis Hamilton attended a demonstration of F1 cars in […]
23/05/2015 Rosberg must win in Monaco, Montreal – Prost May 23 (GMM) Monaco is a crucial race for Nico Rosberg. That is the claim of F1 legend Alain Prost, as he considered whether the German can take on Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for […]
24/04/2015 Revamped Valencia could return to F1 calendar Apr.24 (GMM) Valencia could be set to return to the F1 calendar. The streets of the Spanish port city hosted five grands prix until 2012, but those race organisers subsequently faced […]
17/03/2015 Ecclestone to testify in Valencia corruption trial Mar.17 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has been named as a witness in the corruption trial regarding the former grand prix on the streets of Valencia. Officials of the Spanish port city, having […]
09/05/2017 F1 ‘different’ post-Ecclestone – Barcelona May 9 (GMM) "Things are different" now that Bernie Ecclestone is no longer in charge of formula one. That is the claim of Vicenc Aguilera, the president of the long-time Spanish grand […]
08/05/2018 Carey also eyeing New York and Las Vegas May 8 (GMM) Miami is not the only US city on F1 owner Liberty Media's radar. It has emerged that authorities are close to giving the green-light for a Miami street race for 2019. In […]
23/08/2017 F1 close to new China GP deal – Bratches Aug.23 (GMM) F1 is closing in on a deal to keep the sport in China. Earlier, a provisional calendar for 2018 listed both the Shanghai event as well as the popular night race in Singapore […]