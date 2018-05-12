Mick Schumacher aims to win F3 title

10/02/2016 Schumacher staying in F4 this year – report Feb.10 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's son will delay his move into the highly-competitive European F3 series for at least another year. That is the claim of Germany's Sport Bild, revealing […]
29/03/2017 Mick Schumacher admits father ‘my idol’ Mar.29 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has broken his long public silence about his father, admitting the F1 legend and former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is "my idol". Schumacher, who has just […]
28/12/2016 Schumacher’s son targets F1 title Dec.28 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he wants to follow in his famous father's footsteps by winning the world championship. "I want to be formula one world champion, like every driver," […]
25/08/2017 Ralf Schumacher’s son set for Formula 4 debut Aug.25 (GMM) Another Schumacher is well on the road to formula one. Already, great hype and attention is surrounding the rise of F1 legend Michael Schumacher's 18-year-old son Mick, who […]
04/11/2016 Schumacher on cusp of F3 step Nov.4 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has admitted he is poised to step up to one of the final steps before hitting formula one -- European F3. Teenager Lance Stroll, who at 18 is just a year […]
06/04/2016 Schumacher to contest two F4 series in 2016 Apr.6 (GMM) Mick Schumacher is taking on a busy calendar in 2016 as he continues his push towards formula one. Now 17, F1 legend Michael Schumacher's son began his open wheel adventure […]
07/06/2016 Mick Schumacher says F3 ‘the next step’ Jun.7 (GMM) Mick Schumacher is beginning to turn his mind to the next step in his race towards formula one. Under the intense spotlight not only of his surname but the fact his famous […]
11/03/2015 Newey’s son joins Mick Schumacher in F4 team Mar.11 (GMM) Mick Schumacher will have a teammate with another famous surname in the German formula 4 series this year. Recently, it was announced that 15-year-old Mick, whose dad is the […]
08/05/2017 Schumacher eyeing F1 ‘one step at a time’ May 8 (GMM) Mick Schumacher insists he is in no rush to become the next teenager in F1. As teens, Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll both powered straight out of European F3 onto the […]
05/01/2017 Ecclestone wants Schumacher name back in F1 Jan.5 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone says he hopes F1 legend Michael Schumacher's teenage son makes it all the way to formula one. Mick Schumacher, 17, is stepping up from Formula 4 to the […]