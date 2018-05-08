Perez not frustrated although F1 ‘unfair’

31/05/2016 Podium proves Perez’s top-team credentials May 31 (GMM) Sergio Perez hopes his Monaco podium serves to remind the F1 world that he is still a driver worthy of a top team. While it is often said that the Mexican's Force India […]
07/03/2018 Force India ‘no longer best in midfield’ – Perez Mar.7 (GMM) Sergio Perez admits Force India's place at the top of the F1 midfield is currently in doubt. Now five days into winter testing, the Mexican confessed that other midfield […]
05/03/2018 Force India takeover talks still on Mar.5 (GMM) A takeover of the Force India team may still be in the works. In February, reports emerged that talks between the Silverstone based team and a consortium led by British […]
06/10/2016 Hulkenberg not ‘100pc’ on Force India exit rumours Oct.6 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg on Friday could not say he will definitely line up for the Force India team in 2017. Speculation has linked the German as well as his teammate with potential […]
27/04/2015 Perez expects to ‘suffer’ in Barcelona Apr.27 (GMM) Sergio Perez is expecting Force India to struggle in Spain next weekend. Having earlier admitted the Silverstone based team's lack of competitiveness was affecting his […]
14/07/2016 Vettel pressed for new Raikkonen deal – source Jul.14 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel insisted that Ferrari keep Kimi Raikkonen for 2017, according to a British newspaper. The Italian team had openly contemplated replacing the ageing Finn, […]
08/07/2016 Perez leaving Ferrari future open Jul.8 (GMM) Sergio Perez is still leaving the door open to a move away from Force India for 2017. The Mexican is in top form this year, triggering widespread speculation that Ferrari […]
02/09/2017 Ocon clash doesn’t affect contract talks – Perez Sep.2 (GMM) Sergio Perez is hoping clarity over his future is now only a fortnight away. At Monza, just a week after their huge falling out over their latest collisions at Spa, Perez and […]
27/10/2016 Perez waiting for Ferrari switch – Hulkenberg Oct.27 (GMM) Sergio Perez turned down Renault for 2017 because he is probably holding out for Ferrari. That is the view of the Mexican's current Force India teammate Nico Hulkenberg, who […]
25/08/2017 Still no new contract for Sergio Perez Aug.25 (GMM) Sergio Perez has emerged from F1's August break without a new contract in place for 2018. The Mexican headed into the summer factory shutdown period declaring that he hoped […]