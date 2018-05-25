Pirelli considers name changes for F1 tyres

19/02/2018 Rosberg criticises Pirelli approach Feb.19 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has criticised Pirelli's approach to the 2018 season. For 2018, the sport's official tyre supplier has added two new compounds to its range, differentiating the […]
28/05/2017 Pirelli agrees to drop hardest tyre compounds May 28 (GMM) Pirelli has confirmed reports it will drop the hardest tyre compounds from its selection for July's British grand prix. Following recent controversy, the drivers lobbied […]
16/01/2018 Pirelli defends expansion to seven tyre types Jan.16 (GMM) Pirelli has defended its decision to expand its range of tyre compounds for 2018. The number of compounds for the coming season has blown out to seven, with the introduction […]
29/05/2016 Time short for 2017 tyre testing – Pirelli May 29 (GMM) Pirelli has finally signed on the dotted line with the FIA, confirming it will definitely stay as F1's official supplier in 2017 and beyond. The Italian marque on Saturday […]
19/05/2017 Pirelli axes hard tyres for Silverstone May 19 (GMM) Pirelli has agreed to axe its selection of hard tyres for a forthcoming grand prix. In Barcelona recently, drivers openly complained about the F1 supplier's selection of […]
03/09/2015 Pirelli set to announce tyre usage clampdown Sep.3 (GMM) Pirelli on Thursday is poised to announce stricter guidelines regarding the use of its tyres by formula one teams ahead of the Italian grand prix. It follows the high-speed […]
16/02/2017 No tyre problem in Vettel crash – Hembery Feb.16 (GMM) Paul Hembery has denied an early flaw with Pirelli's 2017 tyres may already have been uncovered. In 2013, F1's official supplier came under a bright spotlight when several […]
31/10/2015 Pirelli confirms 3 compounds per race in 2016 Oct.31 (GMM) Pirelli will offer three tyre compounds for F1 teams to use at each grand prix from 2016. The news has been a long time coming, but it was finally confirmed by the Italian […]