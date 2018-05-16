Pirelli could stay in F1 after 2019 – boss

May 16 (GMM) Pirelli boss Marco Tronchetti Provera says the Italian brand wants to stay in formula one.

Currently, the tyre company is under contract to be F1’s sole supplier until the end of 2019.

“We remain willing to be in formula one, if the economic conditions are the same,” Pirelli CEO Tronchetti Provera is quoted by Sky Italia.

He said Pirelli’s work in F1 in recent years was “exceptional, thanks also to the work of our engineers whose skills are recognised by the drivers”.

“In formula one, we work first of all on safety and then on performance. They are our two drivers,” he added.

The Pirelli boss said his intention is to keep the brand in F1 beyond 2019, but “If the costs become excessive, there are many other races we are passionate about”.

“We can continue to race all over the world in other races,” he said.



