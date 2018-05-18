Pirelli should supply ‘qualifying tyre’ – Ricciardo

May 18 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says it would be better if teams could select even softer tyres at each grand prix.

The Red Bull driver said the recent Spanish grand prix was a perfect example of when an even softer compound would have spiced up the action.

“I don’t understand why we can’t have the hypersofts at every race. Or at least in qualifying,” he told Globo.

In Barcelona, Pirelli supplied the medium, soft and supersoft tyres to drivers.

But Ricciardo says that, at a circuit like that, the hypersoft would be effectively “a qualifying tyre that is very different from the race tyre”.

“It was already obvious on Friday that the top six would use the soft in qualifying and then try to stop once with the medium. It was no secret,” he said.

“I think if we did that it would create more options and surprises, because right now it’s a little predictable,” Ricciardo added.



