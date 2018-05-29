Raikkonen hits back at rally switch rumours

May 29 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has hit back at reports that suggest he will quit formula one and return to world rally in 2019.

Toyota Gazoo Racing bosses Tommi Makinen and Mia Miettinen were both at Monaco last weekend and spotted on Raikkonen’s yacht.

“Kimi could be a Toyota (rally) driver,” Miettinen said, “but first he has to decide if he will continue his career with Ferrari.”

But when asked about the rumour, 38-year-old Raikkonen said any talk of a deal is wide of the mark.

“I’m interested in rally for when my career ends at some point,” the Ferrari driver told Iltalthti newspaper.

“It’s no secret. But I have no agreement on anything. People write all kinds of things, but it’s not my problem,” Raikkonen added.

“The funniest thing was the story that said Mika Hakkinen confirmed it. Really? The writer and Mika — how much do they know about my life?”

Williams reserve driver Robert Kubica can imagine that Raikkonen will stay at Ferrari next year rather than retire from F1.

“Ferrari knows him very well, because he’s driven for them for so many years,” the Pole told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

“Continuity is also very important.”



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

