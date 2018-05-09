Renault ‘seems to want to keep me’ – Sainz

03/05/2018 Renault must plan to lose Sainz – Abiteboul May 3 (GMM) Renault says it must find a 'plan B' in the event it cannot keep Carlos Sainz beyond 2018. The Spanish driver is 'on loan' from Red Bull, who could pull him back for 2019 to […]
23/02/2018 Sainz ‘excited’ for better Renault – father Feb.23 (GMM) Famous former rally champion Carlos Sainz expects his son to take a "step forward" in formula one this year. Last year, Carlos Sainz jr stepped up from the Red Bull […]
23/08/2017 Raikkonen ‘happy’ with new Ferrari deal Aug.23 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he and Ferrari are "happy" to have reached a new deal for 2018. The Italian team on Tuesday ended a period of speculation by announcing that the Finn […]
14/05/2017 Verstappen committed to Red Bull contract May 14 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he is happy at Red Bull. Former F1 driver and now veteran commentator Martin Brundle said last week that he can sense the Dutchman's "frustration" amid […]
27/06/2017 Renault still interested in Sainz Jun.27 (GMM) Renault has admitted it still has "an eye" on Carlos Sainz. Last year, the French works team made a move for the young Spaniard, but found him securely under contract to […]
16/02/2017 Bottas says Hamilton ‘welcomed me to team’ Feb.16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says Lewis Hamilton has welcomed him to the title-winning team. As the Finn signed up with Mercedes for 2017, Hamilton's father Anthony warned that his son […]
27/03/2015 Ricciardo admits Red Bull chassis not best in 2015 Mar.27 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has admitted Red Bull's engine is not its only problem in 2015. In and after Australia, the former champion team took its long-time partner Renault to task, […]
24/03/2018 Boss happy Renault upsetting ‘establishment’ Mar.24 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul says it is good that Renault is stirring up some controversies in formula one. The Frenchman is the works team's boss, and he was asked by RMC about the […]
27/01/2016 Verstappen not stopping Red Bull dream – Sainz Jan.27 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says his goal is to impress his bosses and win a promotion to Red Bull's senior team. "I know what I need to do to impress them," he said on Tuesday in a […]
09/03/2018 Sainz ‘not surprised’ about Hulkenberg worry Mar.9 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he is "not surprised at all" with recent comments made by Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul. Days ago, Abiteboul said in Barcelona that after Jolyon Palmer was […]