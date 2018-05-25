Rosberg still resisting F1 comeback

May 25 (GMM) Nico Rosberg says even driving a formula one car on the streets of Monaco didn’t whet his appetite for a comeback.

Ahead of the Monaco GP, the 2016 world champion joined his father Keke for a F1 demonstration run.

Asked if it made him consider racing again, the German told Corriere della Sera: “For five seconds, yes.

“When I got into the cockpit it was like coming home. But it went right away. I’m so happy,” Rosberg insisted.

Indeed, he said he is also happy to be a mere spectator of the 2018 season.

“It’s a spectacular fight between three teams,” said Rosberg. “No one has any idea who will win on Sunday, which is the perfect scenario.”

And although Mercedes was dominant in Spain and Red Bull looks quickest in Monaco, he tipped Ferrari to win in the end.

“I did not expect them to be so good this season. At the moment it’s the best car,” he said.



