Selfish Mercedes approved 2019 rules – Marko

May 17 (GMM) Mercedes backed the rule changes for 2019 because it suits them and hurts rivals, Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko claims.

Many were surprised when the changes, featuring a completely different front wing that should make overtaking easier, were voted through by teams who traditionally struggle to agree.

Auto Motor und Sport claims that Mercedes and Force India only submitted their ‘yes’ votes 15 minutes before the deadline.

“Actually we were 60 against it and 40 for it,” said team boss Toto Wolff.

“Then we looked at the concept and saw that it made sense. You can’t always veto,” he added.

However, Red Bull’s Marko sees another reason why Mercedes would agree to the change.

“Mercedes wanted the new rules because they’re at the end with their aerodynamic concept. They want to start from scratch because it hurts us,” he said.



