Title favourite Vettel’s Ferrari car ‘legal’ – Marko

03/07/2017 Red Bull says loss of oil ‘trick’ hurt Ferrari Jul.3 (GMM) Speculation is increasing that a technical controversy is behind Ferrari's sudden dip in form.
The Italian team was riding a wave of form this year until the last two races […]
12/04/2017 Marko tips Vettel to beat Hamilton in 2017 Apr.12 (GMM) Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko has tipped his former protege Sebastian Vettel to win the 2017 world championship.
As head of the energy drink company's driver programme, […]
23/03/2017 Mercedes ‘interested’ in Vettel – Marko Mar.23 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel will be on Mercedes' list when the great German team comes to thinking about the 2017 driver lineup.
That is the view of Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko, who […]
19/03/2018 Verstappen admits he is Marko’s ‘new project’ Mar.19 (GMM) Max Verstappen has admitted he is boss Dr Helmut Marko's "new project".
With the future of his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo in the air, Dutchman Verstappen says it is […]
07/07/2017 Vettel denies ‘oil in fuel’ story hurt Ferrari Jul.7 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he is not ready to declare that Mercedes has definitely raced ahead in the 2017 championship battle.
After Sebastian Vettel's Monaco win, Ferrari […]
30/03/2015 Marko won bet by gambling on Ferrari – report Mar.30 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko left Sepang 400 euros richer -- by betting on a Ferrari. Germany's Sport Bild reports that, in an internal paddock bet, the Red Bull official put his money […]
25/02/2016 2016 car is ‘best Red Bull has built’ – Marko Feb.25 (GMM) The mood at Red Bull is upbeat, even though part-time designer Adrian Newey admits the RB12 will not be a Mercedes-beater in 2016. But that is not because the car is bad, […]
11/02/2016 Red Bull’s Marko says F1 drivers overpaid Feb.11 (GMM) Two prominent F1 chiefs disagree over the issue of whether formula one drivers are grossly overpaid. It is believed top stars like Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and […]
23/03/2016 Mercedes ‘can lap entire field’ – Marko Mar.23 (GMM) The big question after Melbourne is whether Ferrari can really challenge Mercedes' dominance in 2016. Sebastian Vettel looked set to win the season opener last Sunday until […]