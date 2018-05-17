Todt hits back at complaining drivers

15/12/2017 Top F1 teams ‘too reliable’ – Todt Dec.15 (GMM) Jean Todt thinks the level of car reliability in formula one is too high. He said the fact cars can often go a full season without a mechanical breakdown in a race shows […]
28/06/2017 Todt ‘half positive’ about 2017 season Jun.28 (GMM) Jean Todt says he is "half positive" about how the first half of F1's 2017 season has gone. After eight races, most are thrilled with the new cars and the championship […]
01/12/2017 Todt ‘forgives’ Vettel for Baku incident Dec.1 (GMM) FIA president Jean Todt says he "forgives" Sebastian Vettel for his actions this year in Baku. In the heat of their 2017 title battle, the Ferrari driver pulled alongside […]
03/09/2017 Car failure to decide title – Todt Sep.3 (GMM) Jean Todt thinks reliability will decide the outcome of the 2017 world championship. The FIA president said he is enjoying the close battle between his old team, Ferrari, and […]
12/03/2018 ‘Tension’ in Red Bull driver lineup – Wurz Mar.12 (GMM) Alex Wurz says he detects "tension" between Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen. Comparing Red Bull's lineup with those of the other two top teams, the former driver and […]
19/05/2017 Trailing Bottas still not ‘no.2’ – Wolff May 19 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Mercedes remains committed to not designating Valtteri Bottas the 'number 2' driver for 2017. A mere 6 points separates Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and top […]
10/07/2017 Bottas in fight for 2017 title – Hamilton Jul.10 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is in the hunt for the 2017 world championship. That is the claim of his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, after Finn Bottas won his second grand prix of the […]
12/05/2017 Hard tyres could help Mercedes – Surer May 12 (GMM) Pirelli's tyres could determine the outcome of the Spanish grand prix this weekend. While the top teams have come to Barcelona with big car upgrades, the biggest factor […]
29/06/2015 FIA clears top teams over oil concerns Jun.29 (GMM) The FIA has cleared top teams Mercedes and Ferrari following concerns about the teams' respective oil systems. Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed samples were taken […]
14/05/2017 Drivers pushing for hard tyre axe May 14 (GMM) F1 drivers will reportedly lobby official tyre supplier Pirelli to drop the hardest tyres from its 2017 compound range. The Italian marque's hard compound selection for […]