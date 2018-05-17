Todt hits back at complaining drivers

May 17 (GMM) Jean Todt has hit back at top drivers who say they want more say about the rules in formula one.

In Barcelona, Sebastian Vettel called the 2019 rule changes designed to boost overtaking “comical”.

“Not to say that we know everything, but we know how the cars feel,” said the Ferrari driver. “But we’re not really asked.”

Daniel Ricciardo agreed: “Our opinions should at least be heard.”

And world champion Lewis Hamilton said: “We should make the decisions.”

But FIA president Todt lashed out at the drivers, saying there are already structures in place so that they can have a say.

“It’s up to them,” the Frenchman is quoted by the German newsmagazine Focus.

“Anyone who wants to speak with me, whether it’s a top driver or otherwise, can do it within 48 hours,” Todt added.

The FIA president also expressed frustration that the drivers chose to air their views publicly at the Spanish grand prix, forcing him to now respond.

“I don’t want to now read the headline ‘Todt contradicts Vettel’, but that’s what you’ll do,” said Todt.

Related News

  • 15/12/2017 Top F1 teams ‘too reliable’ – Todt Dec.15 (GMM) Jean Todt thinks the level of car reliability in formula one is too high. He said the fact cars can often go a full season without a mechanical breakdown in a race shows […]
  • 28/06/2017 Todt ‘half positive’ about 2017 season Jun.28 (GMM) Jean Todt says he is "half positive" about how the first half of F1's 2017 season has gone. After eight races, most are thrilled with the new cars and the championship […]
  • 01/12/2017 Todt ‘forgives’ Vettel for Baku incident Dec.1 (GMM) FIA president Jean Todt says he "forgives" Sebastian Vettel for his actions this year in Baku. In the heat of their 2017 title battle, the Ferrari driver pulled alongside […]
  • 03/09/2017 Car failure to decide title – Todt Sep.3 (GMM) Jean Todt thinks reliability will decide the outcome of the 2017 world championship. The FIA president said he is enjoying the close battle between his old team, Ferrari, and […]
  • 12/03/2018 ‘Tension’ in Red Bull driver lineup – Wurz Mar.12 (GMM) Alex Wurz says he detects "tension" between Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen. Comparing Red Bull's lineup with those of the other two top teams, the former driver and […]
  • 19/05/2017 Trailing Bottas still not ‘no.2’ – Wolff May 19 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Mercedes remains committed to not designating Valtteri Bottas the 'number 2' driver for 2017. A mere 6 points separates Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and top […]
  • 10/07/2017 Bottas in fight for 2017 title – Hamilton Jul.10 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is in the hunt for the 2017 world championship. That is the claim of his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, after Finn Bottas won his second grand prix of the […]
  • 12/05/2017 Hard tyres could help Mercedes – Surer May 12 (GMM) Pirelli's tyres could determine the outcome of the Spanish grand prix this weekend. While the top teams have come to Barcelona with big car upgrades, the biggest factor […]
  • 29/06/2015 FIA clears top teams over oil concerns Jun.29 (GMM) The FIA has cleared top teams Mercedes and Ferrari following concerns about the teams' respective oil systems. Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed samples were taken […]
  • 14/05/2017 Drivers pushing for hard tyre axe May 14 (GMM) F1 drivers will reportedly lobby official tyre supplier Pirelli to drop the hardest tyres from its 2017 compound range. The Italian marque's hard compound selection for […]