Vandoorne ‘not worried’ about losing seat

May 29 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he is not worried about his future at McLaren.
The Belgian entered F1 as a highly rated and successful rookie, but some say he has failed to make an impact so far.
In fact, McLaren is openly saying it wants Fernando Alonso to stay next year, amid speculation the British team will promote hot new charger Lando Norris.
Others think Vandoorne needs to start beating Alonso or risk being left out in the cold.
“I don’t think about that,” the 26-year-old told Belgium’s Sporza news agency.
“I focus on my own performance, which I think is more important. I just want to get everything out of my car.
“I have a long agreement with McLaren, so I’m not worried about that. A formula one contract remains a formula one contract, even if you still have to perform.
“But the team has complete trust in me. I’m not worried at all. I’m especially ready for the day when I can really race with a competitive car,” Vandoorne added.
Vandoorne said after Monaco that he felt “sacrificed” by McLaren’s race strategy, and admitted that McLaren sometimes gives Fernando Alonso priority in other areas too.
“He sometimes gets a few newer parts, yes, but it doesn’t matter much. There’s nothing wrong between us, no,” he insisted.
“I think I’m still the future of the team, I don’t really see anyone else. With Lando Norris, it’s too early to talk about that. I’m concentrating on myself,” Vandoorne said.
He said he still feels appreciated by the F1 community.
“My talent is recognised,” he said. “I have not become a bad driver from one day to the next, and I’m always getting better.”
Vandoorne said he is not thinking about moving to another team.
“Ferrari has been struggling for a long time and McLaren is now in a similar situation,” he said.
“All the ingredients are here to get results, but of course I cannot wait ten years to get a competitive car. I want to race with a top car as soon as possible to show what I can do, but I don’t think it will take McLaren that long.
“The start of the season certainly didn’t go as he wanted. We all had high expectations that McLaren would take a big step forward, which was not 100 per cent successful.
“We are better than last year, but we still have to take a big step,” he added.
09/09/2015 McLaren, not Honda to decide Button future Sep.9 (GMM) McLaren has admitted it will take a quick decision over the future of Jenson Button. Last year, the 2009 world champion faced a long and ignominious wait for news about his […]
01/12/2017 Sirotkin admits wanting Williams race seat Dec.1 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin has admitted he is hoping Williams picks him instead of Robert Kubica to drive for the British team in 2018. Although Kubica is the hot candidate, and other […]
11/05/2018 McLaren unveils radical new nose in Spain May 11 (GMM) McLaren unveiled a radical new nose for its 2018 car in Barcelona. It follows a disappointing start to the season for the British team, despite the switch from Honda to […]
31/01/2018 Brown predicts ‘solid season’ for McLaren Jan.31 (GMM) Zak Brown insists formula one will remain Fernando Alonso's "number 1 priority" in 2018. That is despite the fact that it has been announced officially that the Spanish […]
07/08/2017 McLaren wants same drivers in 2018 – Norris Aug.7 (GMM) Lando Norris has calmed speculation he could be about to burst into formula one. The 17-year-old Briton, who is a McLaren junior driver, staked a claim on future F1 […]
15/05/2018 McLaren plans mid-season Alonso talks May 15 (GMM) McLaren will open talks with Fernando Alonso about 2019 around the middle of the season. That is the news from team executive Zak Brown, acknowledging the rumours that the […]
23/08/2015 Arai denies saying Honda would match Ferrari Aug.23 (GMM) For McLaren and Honda, the 2015 season has gone from bad to worse. Before Spa-Francorchamps, Honda's Yasuhisa Arai promised that an engine upgrade for Belgium would bring […]
16/05/2017 Button not ruling out F1 return May 16 (GMM) Jenson Button is not ruling out a full-time return to formula one. Last year, despite the F1 veteran inking a new two-year contract with McLaren, the Briton said the 2016 […]
29/05/2016 Button wants to keep McLaren-Honda seat May 29 (GMM) Jenson Button says he wants to keep racing with McLaren-Honda. However, it is slowly becoming an open paddock secret that McLaren intends to replace the 36-year-old with […]
13/06/2016 Button says only he will decide F1 future Jun.13 (GMM) Jenson Button insists he remains in the driving seat when it comes to deciding his future in formula one. Rumours are swirling that, after seven years with the British team, […]